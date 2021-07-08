Brittana Forever: Celebrating Naya Rivera's Immeasurable Impact on the Queer Community

Adam Rose/FOX

"I cannot begin to describe the impact that Naya Rivera has had on my life. Through her portrayal of Santana, I was able to accept myself for who I am," Twitter user @meghanxgrace wrote. "She made me understand that it's okay to love whoever you want to love. I'm glad I had the privilege of having her as an LGBTQ+ representation onscreen throughout my childhood. You are deeply loved and will be dearly missed."

It's a sentiment that's shared by many.

Nia Lachau tweeted, "Naya Rivera's portrayal of Santana on Glee was life changing for me. I saw someone who was like me. Someone who was gay but was also beautiful and sassy and LATINA❤️ Her character gave me strength when I was hiding who I was from everyone."

As Twitter user @Dodger_Jess83 pointed out, Rivera's work not only gave people struggling with their own sexuality some solace, it brought others together, as well. "Naya Rivera had a huge impact on my life," she tweeted. "If it wasn't for her playing Santana Lopez, I wouldn't have met my girlfriend. We bonded over Brittana. This year it will be 7 years for Brianne and I. Thank you Naya for everything."