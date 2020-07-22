Macy's 10 Days of Glam: Save 50% Off Sutra Beauty and It Cosmetics Today Only!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Get ready, beauty fans: Macy's has launched a 10 Days of Glam extravaganza, offering 50% off some of your most favorite beauty products!
Here's how it works: each day, Macy's will reveal a beauty steal that's available for one day only, featuring a couple of brands you know and love like Smashbox, Mario Badescu, MAC and more. Pick the goodies you want at 50% off, enter code GLAM10 at checkout, and not only will you get your product at 50% off, but you'll also get free shipping!
Remember, each day reveals a new deal, so you only have 24 hours to get what you want! In the meantime, shop today's deal below!
Sutra Beauty Forte Blow Dryer
Get the power of a full-size hair dryer in a compact, lightweight, mid-size tool with two speed settings and three different heat settings, including a rapid cool-shot function. Not only is it great for all kinds of hair, but it's fantastic for traveling thanks to its size and weight, and offers two actuator nozzles for more detailed styling.
IT Cosmetics Drybar Lash Blowout Voluminizing Mascara
The result of a creative collaboration between Drybar and It Cosmetics, Lash Blowout aims to offer the volumizing benefits of a salon blowout to your lashes. Made to lengthen and volumize lashes, the wand offers superior lash separation, while the formula gives instant lift and long-lasting structured volume.
