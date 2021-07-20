Disappointed Parents and Secret Romance: Inside the Remarkably Private World of Sandra Oh

Weitere : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Taking the stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards, Sandra Oh announced her intentions to speak from the heart, then preceded to deliver one of the best bits of the entire three-hour broadcast.

Rather than reveal the recipient of the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, the Killing Eve actress ripped the envelope in half, explaining her actions in a panic, "I was in the moment, I got overwhelmed." As co-presenter Andy Samberg played straight man, she wondered aloud if they should just make up a winner, handing the trophy first to Oscar runner-up La La Land and then Jeremy Park, "a guy I dated in high school." The way she saw it, she relayed to Samberg, he could very well have won: "We lost touch. I mean, he could be doing anything."

Well, sure. Though it's safe to say that wherever Park may be, he's well aware of what his old girlfriend is up to. Because while she might not consider herself a celebrity, a decades-long career has a way of making an actor fairly well-known.