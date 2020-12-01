Why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Really Are a Perfect Match

Weitere : Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Sometimes Priyanka Chopra is simply burnin' up with pride at being Mrs. Jonas.

There are her #husbandappreciationposts and, of course, her groupie behavior at Jonas Brothers concerts and award shows and the way she brags on love Nick Jonas at every chance. "I decided to date him after seeing the video for 'Close,' where his shirt comes off," she told Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. "So that song is my favorite."

But if she had to pinpoint her absolute favorite thing about the musician, it wouldn't be his abs, as nice as they are. "It's so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered," she explained on Diane von Furstenberg's Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF. "Like he'll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He'll like, want to see things I've done. Like, he feels so proud."

And he never misses a chance to remind her that he's the lucky one in this partnership. "We wrote like five things that we love about each other," she continued. "And the first thing he said was your ambition. I've never heard a guy say that."