The Best Deals on Home Classroom Furniture

E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases.
There's no question that Back to School season looks a little different this year, but there's a lot you can do to make homeschooling easier.
For example? Move your homeschooling efforts from the kitchen into its own space with desks made just for kids, whiteboards to support your lessons, and even activity tables to help them blow off a little steam. Thankfully, there's a lot of good school furniture on sale to help you make your at-home classroom come together with little effort.
We've picked out a few of our favorites to help you on your way. Shop them down below!
Universal Dry-Erase Wall Mounted Whiteboard
This wall-mounted whiteboard is perfect for note-taking, lesson-giving, and even impromptu art classes when you feel like playing with dry-erase markers. It's lightweight and easy to hang, with no assembly required.
2xhome Kids Chair
Your kidlet is going to need somewhere comfy but supportive to sit, so how about this chair? It comes in a variety of colors including this black version, along with shades of pink, green and grey. It's made of a heavy-duty matte plastic and natural wood legs, with a comfortable curved shape to help with proper ergonomics.
Plan Toys Children's Desk with Slate Chalk Board Top
Here's a cute option for your more creative little ones. This desk features a chalkboard surface, so your kids can draw right on top, and easily wipe it down to start with a fresh canvas. It also comes with a rounded seat to help support their artistic endeavors, and the desk itself features two compartments to stash all their schoolwork.
Crestline Natural Hardwood Marquee Double Sided Board Easel
If you don't want to put holes in your wall to mount a whiteboard, this double-sided easel is a good option. One side features a white dry erase board, while the other has a black dry erase board, and the whole thing folds away easily for simple storage.
Costway Kids Portable Plastic Table
Whether used for playtime or school time, this plastic table is a good option for both. It's made of sturdy plastic and features rounded corners for safety, with no metal parts to ensure no injuries can occur. It's also lightweight, making it a cinch to move around as needed, and easy to clean.
Classroom Chair (Set of 6)
If you have more than one at-home student, it might be wise to invest in a set of chairs. These come in a variety of seat heights from preschool up to 5th grade, and feature a molded seat with a vented back for comfort, along with steel supports with a no-snag design. And when the school day is done, they're easy to stack and stow in a closet.
Grade School Buddy Manufactured Wood 45
Rather than get a separate chair and table or desk set-up, you can get an all-in-one unit like this student computer desk, made to fit up to two kids at a time. It's crafted from wood, so it's built to last, and finished with non-toxic materials so your kids stay safe.
Folding Computer Desk
If you're limited on space, this compact and foldable laptop desk is a good buy. It features a durable steel frame construction and an easy-clean surface, all in a modern silhouette. And when you're done using it for the day, it's easy to fold up and stow it wherever you wish.
Cocoon Kids Floor Cushion
Sometimes chairs are uncomfortable and overrated, which is why it's always a good idea to have floor cushions on hand. The cover is soft and thick, made of polyester and rayon, and easily removed for cleaning. Inside is one piece of high-density non-toxic foam that's comfy enough for sitting, lounging and napping.
Simple Living Hayden Kids Table and Chair Set
Sometimes desks can feel too constricting, but the kidlets still need somewhere they can write and create. That's where this kid's table and chair set comes in. It comes with one table featuring decent workspace and four chairs to set around it, offered in an espresso finish that'll hide any artistic mishaps. Plus, it can double as a dinner space for family holiday meals.
—Originally published July 17, 2020, at 2:26 p.m. PT