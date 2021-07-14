Bearaby's Bestselling Weighted Blanket Now Comes In a Travel Size

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether traveling gives you anxiety or you can never fall asleep during a long flight or car ride, Bearaby's new Travel Napper blanket is for you.

Forget the flimsy neck pillows and let the light pressure of this 10 pound hand-knit blanket calm you down and help you doze off sooner! It's made with 100% biodegradable organic cotton, so you can bring the snuggly vibes of your bedroom with you in the air, on the road or wherever you're headed this summer. Additionally, the Travel Napper comes with a cotton duffle bag, so you can keep it clean when you're walking (or running) through airports.

Available in soothing hues like Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Evening Rose, Midnight Blue and Cloud White, this weighted blanket will look chic in any room when you're not on the move.

To shop this summer's most relaxing travel must-have, scroll below!