Inside Naya Rivera's Incredibly Full Life and the Legacy She Leaves Behind

Scroll through the last few weeks of Naya Rivera's Twitter activity and you'll get a pretty solid picture of who she was in 2020.

A dedicated mom, filling her and son Josey Dorsey's days soaking up sunshine and baking gluten-free pizzas from scratch or sharing a sweet, snuggled up snap she captioned "just the two of us".

A person devoted to making her piece of the world a better place through activism (on Breonna Taylor's would-be 27th birthday June 5, she attended a Black Lives Matter protest) and continuously drumming up funds for her favorite charity, L.A.'s Alexandria House.

A triple threat still making use of every ounce of the talent she displayed on Glee, her latest gig as dancer-turned-school administrator Colette Jones on Step Up: High Water getting bumped up from YouTube to Starz.

But it's one of her final tweets—a missive she dashed off on July 2—that will make you stop in your tracks. "no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing," she wrote. "make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."