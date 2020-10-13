Inside Kelly Preston and John Travolta's Intensely Romantic Love Story

When Kelly Preston first met John Travolta, he swept her right off her feet, no airplane or gravity-defying dance moves required.

It was 1987 and the actress was waiting to do her screen test for a spy caper called The Experts, when she looked up and saw the star of Grease and Saturday Night Fever stroll into the room.

"Yeah, no kidding," Preston said, agreeing with Andy Cohen as he acknowledged what that must have been like, during her 2018 visit to Watch What Happens Live. (Travolta also had his two dogs with him, which couldn't have hurt.)

Travolta has remembered the moment he first saw Preston just as fondly, telling Us Weekly in 2018, "She came in, this...this gorgeous woman. We had an immediate chemistry."

Not that anything happened right away, since Preston was still married at the time, albeit already souring on the union. Then she lived with George Clooney for awhile and got engaged to Charlie Sheen, which ended spectacularly badly. (The shooting was a "complete accident," Preston eventually explained.)

But, she and Travolta made The Experts, it came out in 1989, and once they got together they remained devoted to each other for the next 30 years, up until Preston's death at 57 from breast cancer on July 12.