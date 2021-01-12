This Month's Best New Beauty Products: January 2021 Edition

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Our biggest weakness? New beauty products.

Just when we thought we found a skincare and makeup routine that works for us, leave it to cult-favorite beauty brands like Summer Fridays, PMD and Glow Recipe to drop new beauty must-haves that the internet can't stop talking about. And now we are not so patiently waiting by the door for our new goodies to arrive!

From Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Moisturizer and GoopGenes Nutrient Face Oil to Lime Crime's Aura palette and Emma Chamberlain-approved cleanser, 2021 is starting off strong with innovative beauty products that we can't wait to try.

Scroll below to check out the best beauty launches of the month so far!