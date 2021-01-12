This Month's Best New Beauty Products: January 2021 Edition

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Our biggest weakness? New beauty products.
Just when we thought we found a skincare and makeup routine that works for us, leave it to cult-favorite beauty brands like Summer Fridays, PMD and Glow Recipe to drop new beauty must-haves that the internet can't stop talking about. And now we are not so patiently waiting by the door for our new goodies to arrive!
From Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Moisturizer and GoopGenes Nutrient Face Oil to Lime Crime's Aura palette and Emma Chamberlain-approved cleanser, 2021 is starting off strong with innovative beauty products that we can't wait to try.
Scroll below to check out the best beauty launches of the month so far!
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
With niacinamide, watermelon and hyaluronic acid, you can kiss hyperpigmentation and dullness goodbye. Plus, the drops will give you a dewy, reflective glow that looks like a natural highlighter.
OleHenriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub™
This vegan scrub will lift dead skin cells and scrub them away thanks to high-potency AHAs while holy basil and chamomile extracts will soothe and calm skin. Count us in!
PMD Clean Pro Jade
If you treat yourself to one beauty product this month, get the PMD Clean Pro Jade. For starters, it will help cleanse and remove traces of dirt and makeup with soft silicone bristles. It also allows you to use the healing properties of jade and different levels of vibration to let serums and products penetrate deeper into the skin. And with ActiveWarmth technology, you can heat up the jade massager side to help reduce irritation and basically give your skin a warm hug!
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer
If you're like us, our social media pages have been flooded with people raving about Summer Fridays latest product. Their Cloud Dew moisturizer features transformative ingredients like pineapple enzyme, amino acids, and three types of hyaluronic acid and ceramides for maximum hydration. A true winter skin savior!
ILIA Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask
Say no to cracked, dry winter lips by applying ILIA's new lip mask. With sea succulent, mango butter, hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes, your lips will be hydrated, smooth and kissable just in time for Valentine's Day!
Lime Crime Aura Eye & Face Palette
While mask wearing prevents us from showing off our complete makeup looks, you can still show off your skills and individuality with these cool-toned metallic and matte hues.
Catrice True Skin Hydrating Foundation
If you love natural makeup looks, this vegan, long wearing foundation is for you! Thanks to ingredients like watermelon seed oil and hyaluronic acid, your skin will remain hydrated and glowing. The foundation is also available in 20 shades.
GoopGenes All-In-One Super Nutrient Face Oil
If Gwyneth Paltrow uses it, we trust it! This 100% botanical oil blend features bakuchiol, amla and cacay oil to help you wake up to firmer, softer and glowing skin.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
Non-greasy and water-resistant, this blush is the answer to our makeup prayers. Besides adding some color to your face, you can also use it to contour and add definition through dabbing a little on the apples of your cheeks and blending.
Bad Habit Wake Things Up Matcha & Mint Daily Cleanser
Is your morning coffee not cutting it? This non-stripping, ph-balanced cleanser will wake you up with mint and essential oils while detoxifying your skin. Not to mention, digital creator Emma Chamberlain was recently named brand ambassador and creative director of Bad Habit so you know this cleanser has to be good!
HoliFrog Halo AHA + BHA Evening Serum
If you're tired of uneven tone and texture, fine lines and enlarged pores, run don't walk to get your hands on this serum. Crafted with a mix of AHAs, BHAs, plant oils and antioxidants, this serum will remove dead skin cells and provide balance to your skin.
Stila Tinted Moisturizer Skin Balm
This skincare and makeup hybird offers sheer-to-medium coverage while delivering antioxidants to your skin like natural castor seed, sunflower seed, safflower seed oils, and vitamins C and E.
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
An overnight balm with encapsulated retinol, power peptide complex and squalane and astaxanthin? Count us in! If you're a fan of Peace Out's acne healing dots, you'll love the brand's newest product to get younger-looking eyes.
Maison Margiela 'Replica' Bubble Bath
Introducing your new favorite scent! Inspired by the relaxation of a warm bath, this unisex fragrance features notes of rose super essence, jasmine, lavender, coconut milk accord and grounding musk.
Ceramide Moisture Milk
Use this cruelty-free milk as an AM and PM moisturizer to reverse ceramide loss, improve hydration, reduce inflammation and promote natural barrier repair.
