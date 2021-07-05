Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Why So Many Stars Heart White Fox Boutique

And you can save 15% off your purchase with a special code just for E! readers.

E-Comm: Why So Many Stars Heart White Fox Boutique, Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B, Kylie JennerGetty Images; E! Illustration

What do Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner all have in common? They love stocking their wardrobes with fashionable goodies from White Fox!

It's not hard to see why. White Fox is packed with a ton of closet must-haves at affordable prices, like dresses from mini to maxi, comfy, cozy and stylish loungewear and activewear, and even swimwear! No wonder Dua LipaIrina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and more love it so much.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, we've got a special deal for you: use code ENEWS to get 15% off sitewide (excluding collabs and sale)!

So what are you waiting for? Shop some of our faves, and some celeb-loved pieces, below!

lesen
Chain Of Hearts Mini Dress Lime

Whether you dress this lime dress up or down, you're sure to get tons of compliments. It also comes in a darker green hue, pink and blue.

$45
$39
White Fox

Vacay Ready Sarong Retro Flora

Turn up the heat this summer with this colorful retro fit! The sarong paired with the bikini top and bottom is the ultimate pool party look.

$25
$21
White Fox
$40
Top $34
White Fox
$30
Bottom $26
White Fox

Kiki Bikini Top and Ibiza Bottoms

This sweet neon pink bikini is a must! Available in other playful hues, this is a swimsuit that was clearly made for selfies... and getting an incredible tan.

$45
Top $38
White Fox
$35
Bottoms $26
White Fox

Split Second Mini Dress Blue

This silk mini works either as a casual weekend piece when paired with cute kicks, or as a drop dead gorgeous night on the town piece with a pair of strappy heels.

$65
$55
White Fox

Seamless Ribbed Sports Crop Cuban Sand

Upgrade your activewear collection with a new set! The top offers a low V-shape neckline, elasticated straps, fitted design and ribbed fabric, and you can pair it with the matching leggings or bike shorts.

$45
$38
White Fox

Seamless Long Sleeve Sports Crop Sage

If you want more coverage or something to keep you warm on chilly morning workouts, this crop long sleeve is perfect. And can we talk about how amazing the color is?!

$50
$43
White Fox

Italian Romance Crop Orange

You can't not have a Hot Girl Summer when you're wearing this crop top and skirt! Perfect for tropical getaways, your next girl's trip or night out.

$35
Top $29
White Fox
$35
Skirt $29
White Fox

Time Out Denim Shorts Light Blue

You'll definitely wear these denim shorts on repeat! Whether you pair them with a plain white tank or graphic tee, you'll look effortlessly chic.

$60
$51
White Fox

Must Be Love Oversized Sweater Purple

Yes, yes, we know it's summer, and we haven't even come close to hitting those sweltering days that leave us longing for winter. But, you can never have too many sweatshirts, specially when they are this cute!

$60
$51
White Fox

In Your Element Scarf Top Blue Monogram

Scarf tops are so in right now! We love the print on this one and how you can wear it different ways.

$25
$21
White Fox

Level Headed Midi Dress Chocolate

Make jaws drop when you walk into the room wearing this sultry knit dress! It comes in different neutral shades, too.

$70
$59
White Fox

Edge Of Romance Bustier Rust

We're obsessed with this knit bustier top! It has an adjustable lace up back, so you can customize the fit.

$40
$34
White Fox

