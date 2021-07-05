Why So Many Stars Heart White Fox Boutique

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What do Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner all have in common? They love stocking their wardrobes with fashionable goodies from White Fox!
It's not hard to see why. White Fox is packed with a ton of closet must-haves at affordable prices, like dresses from mini to maxi, comfy, cozy and stylish loungewear and activewear, and even swimwear! No wonder Dua Lipa, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and more love it so much.
If you want to see what all the hype is about, we've got a special deal for you: use code ENEWS to get 15% off sitewide (excluding collabs and sale)!
So what are you waiting for? Shop some of our faves, and some celeb-loved pieces, below!
Chain Of Hearts Mini Dress Lime
Whether you dress this lime dress up or down, you're sure to get tons of compliments. It also comes in a darker green hue, pink and blue.
Vacay Ready Sarong Retro Flora
Turn up the heat this summer with this colorful retro fit! The sarong paired with the bikini top and bottom is the ultimate pool party look.
Kiki Bikini Top and Ibiza Bottoms
This sweet neon pink bikini is a must! Available in other playful hues, this is a swimsuit that was clearly made for selfies... and getting an incredible tan.
Split Second Mini Dress Blue
This silk mini works either as a casual weekend piece when paired with cute kicks, or as a drop dead gorgeous night on the town piece with a pair of strappy heels.
Seamless Ribbed Sports Crop Cuban Sand
Upgrade your activewear collection with a new set! The top offers a low V-shape neckline, elasticated straps, fitted design and ribbed fabric, and you can pair it with the matching leggings or bike shorts.
Seamless Long Sleeve Sports Crop Sage
If you want more coverage or something to keep you warm on chilly morning workouts, this crop long sleeve is perfect. And can we talk about how amazing the color is?!
Italian Romance Crop Orange
You can't not have a Hot Girl Summer when you're wearing this crop top and skirt! Perfect for tropical getaways, your next girl's trip or night out.
Time Out Denim Shorts Light Blue
You'll definitely wear these denim shorts on repeat! Whether you pair them with a plain white tank or graphic tee, you'll look effortlessly chic.
Must Be Love Oversized Sweater Purple
Yes, yes, we know it's summer, and we haven't even come close to hitting those sweltering days that leave us longing for winter. But, you can never have too many sweatshirts, specially when they are this cute!
In Your Element Scarf Top Blue Monogram
Scarf tops are so in right now! We love the print on this one and how you can wear it different ways.
Level Headed Midi Dress Chocolate
Make jaws drop when you walk into the room wearing this sultry knit dress! It comes in different neutral shades, too.
Edge Of Romance Bustier Rust
We're obsessed with this knit bustier top! It has an adjustable lace up back, so you can customize the fit.
