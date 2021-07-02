16 Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Needed

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've all had a fashion emergency, but a problem really isn't that bad if you're prepared. By now, we all know about fashion tape and bra strap adjusters, but that's just the beginning. We have found so many fashion fixes to ease your worries.

Do you get frustrated when your pant legs won't stay tucked into your boots? We found a solution for that. Do you get annoyed when your high heels sink into the grass at an outdoor event? We found a way to avoid that. Do you have gorgeous white sneakers sitting in your closet because you're too afraid to get them dirty? We know a hack to keep them clean so you can actually enjoy your shoes.

If it's happened to you, it's happened to us. Check out some of our most reliable fashion fixes below.