14 Shark Tank Items That Are All Made in the USA

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shark Tank is the land of entrepreneurs and the home of impressive products.
If you watch ABC's hit series, chances are you've wanted to buy more than a few items that Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and the sharks have invested in.
But as the Fourth of July weekend arrives, we decided to compile some of the best Shark Tank products that are made right here in the United States of America.
From soft Buttercloth button-downs and Freshly Picked moccasins to handy Scrub Daddy sponges and The Spatty last drop spatulas, more than a few businesses continue to grow right here in the states thanks to the ABC series. See some of our favorites in our roundup below.
The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula
Get every little last drop out of your cosmetic, grocery and personal care item with this must-have spatula. It's perfect for making sure nothing in your beloved products go to waste.
Zollipops Clean Teeth Lollipops
Candy that helps clean your teeth? It's possible thanks to young inventor Alina Morse who created a lollipop that contains xylitol and erythritol (healthy sugar alternatives) to not only provide guilt-free sweetness, but to improve oral health.
Original Scrub Daddy Sponge
One of Shark Tank's most successful products ever just so happens to be a unique sponge that can clean up any mess. Plus, it's dishwasher and microwave-safe meaning you can use it again and again.
KidsLuv Vitamin Infused Flavored Kids Water
If your kids are sick of drinking normal water this summer, spice things up with this vitamin-packed water box that is 100% zero sugar and made with organic ingredients.
Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty
Make doggy potty training a bit easier with Fresh Patch's original real grass disposable dog potty. The product is intended for outdoor use on a patio or balcony or indoors as a replacement for pee-pads or artificial grass options.
Pipcorn Heirloom Cheese Balls
Oprah Winfrey added these cheese balls to her "Favorite Things" list after discovering the healthy snack made up of organic cheese, buttermilk, heirloom corn and color that comes from paprika.
Coastal View In Sky Blue
No need to sacrifice style for staying cool this summer! Buttercloth's famous long fiber cotton material is blended with natural cooling mint fibers to create a soft fabric with a refreshing chill.
Freshly Picked Soft Sole Moccasins
Made with care, perfection and a love for the little feet they are intended for, Freshly Picked's moccasins are durable, well designed and most importantly: stay on your child's foot.
Nerdwax
Sick of your glasses getting loose or falling down your nose? Nerdwax is here to help! The anti-slip eyewear retainer can easily turn any type of glasses into non-slip glasses.
DadWare Original Bondaroo Skin to Skin Kangaroo Care Bonding T-Shirt
Attention any and all new dads! DadWare's high-quality shirts promise to be the most comfortable baby wraps/t-shirts on the market! Bonding with your baby boy or baby girl has never been easier.
TushBaby The Only Safety Certified Hip Seat Baby Carrier
TushBaby is a soft, ergonomic baby carrier that sits right above your hip. Made for newborns and toddlers up to three, this product features multiple storage pockets and claims to relieve back and shoulder pain when carrying a cute kid.
Kodiak Cakes Pancake Power Cakes
While the family business didn't receive an investment on Shark Tank, fans fell in love with the best-selling, high-protein and whole-grain pancake mix.
Wondercide Lemongrass Scent Home & Pet Flea & Tick Spray
After Stephanie Boone's dog became ill from common flea and tick medication and pest control, the businesswoman knew there had to be a better way. Fortunately, she helped create a new era of pest protection that is as safe as it is effective for pets, homes and families.
Just the Cheese Minis
Who wants to try a world champion natural snack cheese? The crunchy baked cheese snacks are a great low carb treat. Plus, the company has been hand-making cheese in Wisconsin for more than 25 years.
Ready for more shopping inspiration? Discover even more Shark Tank items that have become best-sellers in their respective categories!
-Originally published on Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. PST.