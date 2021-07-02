Best Fourth of July Home Sales 2021: Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, Brooklinen & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is it time for a home decor makeover? Does your kitchen need some new gadgets? Or maybe your bedroom could use a refresh? We've got the long-weekend sales that'll help you upgrade your living space!
For example, at Bed Bath and Beyond you can shop deals galore, including $100 off the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum, 15% off select Casper mattresses, up to $100 off Ninja kitchen appliances, up to 20% off select outdoor furniture and so much more! Meanwhile, Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide, including bedding, bath, loungewear and more! And you can't miss out on Wayfair's deals, giving you up to 60% off in the July 4th Clearance sale, including furniture, decor, and even stuff for the great outdoors!
Check out the best home deals happening over the long weekend. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
1-800-Flowers.com: Enjoy 15% off on select flowers and gifts, now through 7/4 with code: FIREWORKS.
ABC Carpet and Home: Take 25% off sitewide, including fab mod furniture, rugs and more (until 7/6).
Allswell: Take 15% off mattresses with code JULY4th (until 7/4).
Aerogarden: Score 20% off sitewide with code USA2021 through 7/4.
Bed Bath and Beyond: Shop deals galore, including 15% off select Casper mattresses, up to $100 off Ninja kitchen appliances, up to 20% off select outdoor furniture and more.
Boutique Rugs: Use the promo code 4TH60 to save 60% on rugs.
Brooklinen: Take 15% off sitewide, including bedding, bath, loungewear and more (until 7/7).
Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% off sitewide with code: INDEPENDENCE25. Plus, Brooklyn Bedding is offering all Military and First Responders 30% off sitewide (until 7/6).
Buffy: Enjoy $50 off your purchase of $300 or more with code SALEAWAY (until 7/5).
Burrow: Grab some home goods in the Fourth of July Sale, giving you 10% off up to $1,899, $200 off $1,900+, $250 off $2,400+, $300 off $2,800+, $400 off $3,200+ or $600 off $4,000+ with the code USA21 (through 7/11).
Casper: Save up to 30% off mattress bundles, 15% on mattresses, pillows and sheets, 10% on everything else (until 7/5).
The Company Store: Take 30% off sitewide, including bedding, bath, decor and more, with code G21JULY4 (until 7/4)!
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and décor (through 7/5).
Dormify: Score 25% off when you spend $200 OR 20% off sitewide, no minimum through 7/5.
Floyd: Take up to $375 off with code SUMMER21 (until 7/5)!
Frontgate: Save up to 50% sitewide and save extra on sale items + free shipping.
Harry & David: Send your loved ones something special and save up 30% off on select items (7/6).
HoMedics: During the Red, White and Relax Sale, you can enjoy up to 25% off sitewide + free shipping on orders $50+ (until 7/18).
Home Depot: Enjoy deals on top products such as grills, small kitchen appliances, lawn care, tools and more through 7/4.
InstaCart: Get ready for your 4th of July bash and score deals on food brands like Siete, Hidden Valley, Dreyer's, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, SkinnyPop and more.
Modsy: The online interior design service is offering 35% off premium + luxe design packages with code FIREWORKS (until 7/4) + save up to 30% off furniture + home decor (until 7/5), no code necessary.
My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off luxury bamboo sheets with code: SUMMER (until 7/5).
Nectar: Get $399 worth of accessories, including a mattress protector, sheets set and premium pillows with any mattress purchase (until 7/4).
Nest Bedding: Take 20% off select mattress and 10% off other nest bedding products (until 7/4).
Nutribullet: Save 20% off juicers with code JUICING (until 7/4).
Outdoor Fellow: Buy one candle, get 60% off your second with code: BOGO60 (from 7/2 to 7/5).
Overstock: Save up to 70% sitewide and get free shipping on everything for a limited time.
Packed Party: Take an additional 30% off all sale items using code REDWHITE30 through 7/5.
Paddywax: Save 15% sitewide on 7/4.
Personalization Mall: Score 40% off sitewide (until 7/4).
Purple: Score up to $350 off mattress bundles (until 7/5).
Rifle Paper Co.: Take 25% off $50+ purchases with code: BLOOM25 (7/1-7/6).
Saatchi Art: Shop the Independence Day Flash Sale and get 15% off originals of $1500+ with code AMERICA15, and 10% off all other originals with code AMERICA10.
Shabby Chic: It's a Sale on Sale, with an extra 20% off sale items (until 7/5).
Smoko: Save 20% off your purchase with code SMOKOJULY4TH (until 7/5).
Society6: Enjoy up to 40% off wall art, home décor, and more.
SunHaven: Save 10% sitewide with code FIREWORK (until 7/5).
Sur la Table: Get 20% off your order with code STARS (until 7/5).
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on any Breeze mattress sets + instant $300 gift with mattress set purchase (until 7/5).
Tuft & Needle: Upgrade your sleep with new mattresses, sheets and pillows and score 20% off sitewide (until 7/5).
Vitruvi: Save 20% sitewide on diffusers, essential oils, and essential oil blends through 7/11.
Wayfair: Score up to 60% off sitewide until 7/5.
Wolferman's Bakery: Treat yourself to something sweet and score 30% off on select items (until 7/6).
As you're prepping for Fourth of July, make sure to pick up something red, white and blue to wear to your patriotic celebrations.
—Originally published July 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT