Update

Frankies Bikinis, Vitamin A and More Swim Brands Celebs Love

Shop brands seen on the Kardashian/Jenners, Victoria's Secret angels and more.

E-comm: Swim Brands Celebs Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've found yourself scrolling through Instagram wondering where your favorite celebs are getting all those cute swimsuits from, you're not alone. So we've done some digging to uncover 9 celebrity loved (or owned) swim brands to shop, just in time for National Bikini Day today!

Below, the brands plus the celebs who love them. Some of the suits you've seen on Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and more are even still available to shop now. Check it out!

Devon Windsor's Latest Swimwear Collection Is Not Your Average Resort Line

Camila Coehlo Beso One Piece

Influencer and entrepreneur Camila Coelho's swimwear collection is everything! This suit will definitely help you up your Instagram game.

$148
Revolve

Maggie Underwire Bikini Top - Morrison

Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai recently showed off their matching Frankies Bikinis sets on Instagram. The celeb-loved swimwear brand also released must-have collections with stars like Hailee Steinfeld and Naomi Osaka.

Top $110
Frankies Bikinis
Bottom $70
Frankies Bikinis

Reina Olga Showpony swimsuit

Sisters run Reina Olga swimwear, a brand that Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Devon Windsor and more have donned.

$185
Mytheresa

Onia Veronica Rib Bikini Top

Celebs like Taylor Hill have sported Onia bikinis on Instagram over the years. The men's and women's swim and resort-wear brand offers a variety of colorful options to keep you looking stylish on the beach.

$95
Onia
Bottom $95
Onia

WeWoreWhat Danielle Tiger-Print One-Piece Swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner twinned in WeWoreWhat's iconic cowhide one-piece on Instagram. Although it's sold-out, we found this similar tiger print suit that is perfect for your next tropical vacation.

$195
$70
Off Saks Fifth Ave

Lovewave The Nadia Top and The Campbell Bottom

Kylie has also killed it on Instagram in this shiny sherbet-tone bikini by LA-based swim brand Lovewave. The suit has unique V-front underwire cups.

$98
(top) Revolve
$75
(bottoms) Revolve

Marysia Swim Mott Bikini Top and Bottom

Marysia Swim is a line by Polish-born former ballerina and Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising graduate Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves. She uses premium Italian fabrics for her suits that have been worn by the likes of Tia MowryLupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. We love her swimsuits with scalloped edges like this one.

$379
Net-A-Porter

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Cut Out One-Piece

Supermodel Ashley Graham has her own size-inclusive swim line at Swimsuits For All. We're obsessed with this sexy lace-up suit with a plunging neckline.

$128
$60
Swimsuits For All

Vitamin A Mila Top and Sienna High Waist Bottom in Black EcoRib

Hilary Duff was just spotted in this Vitamin A bikini on Instagram in a ribbed fabric. The brand is by California native Amahlia Stevens and part of its proceeds go to environmental organizations who help to protect the oceans.

$105
(top) Vitamin A
$99
(bottoms) Vitamin A

Still in the mood to shop? Check out Simone Biles' Athleta edit.

-Originally published on Sun., July 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

