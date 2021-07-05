Frankies Bikinis, Vitamin A and More Swim Brands Celebs Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've found yourself scrolling through Instagram wondering where your favorite celebs are getting all those cute swimsuits from, you're not alone. So we've done some digging to uncover 9 celebrity loved (or owned) swim brands to shop, just in time for National Bikini Day today!
Below, the brands plus the celebs who love them. Some of the suits you've seen on Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and more are even still available to shop now. Check it out!
Camila Coehlo Beso One Piece
Influencer and entrepreneur Camila Coelho's swimwear collection is everything! This suit will definitely help you up your Instagram game.
Maggie Underwire Bikini Top - Morrison
Gigi Hadid and daughter Khai recently showed off their matching Frankies Bikinis sets on Instagram. The celeb-loved swimwear brand also released must-have collections with stars like Hailee Steinfeld and Naomi Osaka.
Reina Olga Showpony swimsuit
Sisters run Reina Olga swimwear, a brand that Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, Devon Windsor and more have donned.
Onia Veronica Rib Bikini Top
Celebs like Taylor Hill have sported Onia bikinis on Instagram over the years. The men's and women's swim and resort-wear brand offers a variety of colorful options to keep you looking stylish on the beach.
WeWoreWhat Danielle Tiger-Print One-Piece Swimsuit
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner twinned in WeWoreWhat's iconic cowhide one-piece on Instagram. Although it's sold-out, we found this similar tiger print suit that is perfect for your next tropical vacation.
Lovewave The Nadia Top and The Campbell Bottom
Kylie has also killed it on Instagram in this shiny sherbet-tone bikini by LA-based swim brand Lovewave. The suit has unique V-front underwire cups.
Marysia Swim Mott Bikini Top and Bottom
Marysia Swim is a line by Polish-born former ballerina and Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising graduate Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves. She uses premium Italian fabrics for her suits that have been worn by the likes of Tia Mowry, Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. We love her swimsuits with scalloped edges like this one.
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Cut Out One-Piece
Supermodel Ashley Graham has her own size-inclusive swim line at Swimsuits For All. We're obsessed with this sexy lace-up suit with a plunging neckline.
Vitamin A Mila Top and Sienna High Waist Bottom in Black EcoRib
Hilary Duff was just spotted in this Vitamin A bikini on Instagram in a ribbed fabric. The brand is by California native Amahlia Stevens and part of its proceeds go to environmental organizations who help to protect the oceans.
-Originally published on Sun., July 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.