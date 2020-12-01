All of the Actresses Who've Played the Inimitable Princess Diana Through the Years

Certain towering public figures have had their stories told numerous times in movies, TV and theater.
Such is what tends to happen when a person leads a life of great import, someone who changed history, who is complex or, at times, downright inscrutable.
Princess Diana, who died when she was only 36, checked all of those boxes. She's been played by more than a dozen people, mostly in productions centered around her (though sometimes as a supporting player) and always meant to be a target of rapt fascination.
Emma Corrin, who's turning 25 on Dec. 1, is onscreen now—wherever Netflix is streaming near you—as the late Princess of Wales in the fourth season of The Crown, her portrayal earning mixed reactions, as expected.
Not because of her acting skills, mind you, but rather because playing such an enigmatic, beloved, sometimes polarizing and ultimately tragic figure who people have had decades to form an image of in their heads is endlessly tricky and The Crown famously has to improvise when it purports to show the royals as they were behind closed doors.
"It's a difficult one," Corrin said about the inevitable backlash last month on Tamron Hall. "I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we're in is fictionalized, to a great extent. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction."
So much so, according to U.K. Secretary of Culture Oliver Dowden, that he thinks producers of the Emmy-winning drama series should include disclaimers that clearly say as much. But season four, which brings Prince Charles and Princess Diana's tumultuous marriage into the mix, seemingly has royal watchers more up in arms than in seasons past.
Talking to the BBC, the queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter called it "a hatchet job on Prince Charles and a bit of a hatchet job on Diana. You have to ask, is it necessary?"
Pose that question to millions of loyal Crown viewers, however, and the resounding answer would be yes.
It's a daunting job, but the fact that Corrin is just one in a long, still-growing line of actresses willing to take on the challenge is all the proof you need that since there was no one, definitive version of Diana in life, there is always another angle to examine.
Here is everyone who's embraced the role over the years:
"Diana is such a powerful icon, where millions and millions of people, not just women, but many people around the world felt empathy toward her in her life," Larraín told Deadline. "We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."
The director continued, "We believe that this is a movie that could create interest around the planet. This is a beloved, iconic women and we have everything in front of us to do a beautiful movie and we are working very hard to get it made."
At least there will always be a place for a closer look at Princess Diana.
"You would be amazed at how many people have no clue about this story," Erin Davie, who plays Camilla Parker-Bowles in the musical Diana, remarked to Theater Mania in February. "I cannot tell you how many times I've told somebody 'I'm working on the Princess Diana musical' and they go, 'Yeah, who was she again?'"
We are amazed, actually. But if there's anything that the litany of Diana-inspired productions have proven so far, it's that there is always more to this story.
(Originally published July 1, 2020, at 12 a.m. PT)