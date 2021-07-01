Best Fourth of July Fashion Sales 2021: Nordstrom, Good American & BaubleBar

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've made our Fourth of July sales plans, and may we just say, there's a ton of fantastic fashion deals happening over the long weekend.
Some that caught our eye include the massive markdowns on thousands of items at Nordstrom, denim and apparel must-haves up to 80% off Khloé Kardashian's Good American during their annual Sample Sale, and you can score an extra 20% off sale jewelry at BaubleBar.
We've rounded up the best fashion deals happening over the long weekend. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
Aerie: Get up to 60% off the entire Aerie Collection, plus score 8 undies for $32.
Ariat: Save up to 50% on apparel, western boots, work boots and more footwear styles.
Aerosoles: Shop chic summer sandals up to 60% off (through 7/6).
Andre Assous: Save 30% off select styles of fashionable shoes with code HAPPY21 (until 7/4).
Asos: Save 25% on everything when you spend $100+ at ASOS, using the code 25USA at checkout
Astr The Label: Take an additional 20% off sale items (until 7/5).
Bandier: Score up to 80% off during the Summer Spotlight Sale (until 7/5)!
BaubleBar: Use the promo code SALE20 to save an extra 20% on sale jewelry (7/1-7/6).
Bare Necessities: Get up to 50% off select styles: bras up to 50% off, panties starting at $5, shapewear up to 40% off, swimwear up to 50% off and sleepwear up to 50% off. (6/22-7/5).
Brayola: Save up to 30% off select bras (7/2-7/5).
Bugatchi: Save up to 65% on sale styles and 25% sitewide when you use the promo code 25sitewide through 7/5.
Boohoo: Get 60% off everything or take 50% off your order + 50% off express shipping with code: EXPRESS on purchases of $50+.
Calpak: Score up to 60% off sale (until 7/6).
Calzedonia Swim: Stock up on swimwear and score 50% off sale.
Casetify: Get 15% off sitewide via promo code 4JULY21 (7/2-7/6). Promo does not apply to licensed Co-labs, UV Sanitizers, Face Masks, & MagSafe Cases.
Chico's: Save 50% off your purchase (from 7/2 to 7/4)!
Chinese Laundry: Score sandals starting at $13.
Comrad: Take 25% off sitewide on Comrad socks with the promo code FOURTH25 (until 7/5).
Desigual: Save up to 50% off during The Second Sale.
Dia & Co: Save 25% on all swimwear (ends 7/5).
Draper James: Score an extra 30% off sale (through 7/5).
Dr. Scholl's: Get 15% off sitewide + free shipping with code: JULY4.
DSW: Save up to 50% on sandals (until 7/5)
DL1961: Get fab denim and score 25% off select styles during The Best of Summer Sale.
Frame: Take an extra 25% off sale styles (until July 5).
Franco Sarto: Take up to 50% off select bestselling styles with code: FRANCOFOURTH (from 7/1 to 7/6).
Gemist: Use the code FIREWORKS15 to take 15% off sitewide (7/3-7/4).
Good American: Score up to 80% off during the annual Sample Sale.
GriGri: Enjoy 20% off sitewide, no code needed (through 7/4).
Gymshark: Stock up on celeb-loved activewear and score up to 50% off select styles (through 7/5).
Hanky Panky: Save up to 50% on thongs, underwear and more in honor of the Summer Savings Event.
Hobo: Take 20% off sitewide with code: FIREWORK + enjoy free shipping (until 7/5).
Hollister: Save up to 50% off through 7/11.
I'mmany: Save 20% off Spring & Summer collections with code: IMNSS21 (7/5).
Intimissimi: Loyalty members can score 25% off full-priced items (7/2 to 7/5)!
Isotoner: Take 30% off sitewide with code JULY30 at Isotoner (7/1-7/5).
Katy Perry Collections: Save an extra 30% off sale with code: EXTRA30 for a limited time.
KBH Jewels: Score 25% off sitewide with code: SUMMER25.
Kendra Scott: Enjoy 20% off your purchase (until 7/5).
LilySilk: Take 30% off silk pajamas, 40% off silk boxers, BOGO silk men's shirts (7/1-7/6).
LookOptic: Buy one, get one 40% off with code: FIREWORKS.
Missguided: Save up to 60% off everything through 7/6.
ModCloth: Take 30% off sitewide with the promo code OHSNAP through 7/7.
Nomasei: Take 20% off select styles with code: Nomasei20 (until 7/4).
Nordstrom: Score up to 60% off thousands of markdowns.
Old Navy: Save up to 50% sitewide through 7/5.
Packed Party: Take an additional 30% off all sale items using code REDWHITE30 through 7/5.
Peepers: Get 15% off on eyewear with code july15 (7/2-7/4).
Radley London: Take an extra 20% off of final clearance, which means some bags will be available for over 50% off.
Rifle Paper Co.: Take 25% off $50+ purchases with the promo code BLOOM25 (7/1-7/6).
Richer Poorer: Score items under $50 during the brand's Warehouse Sale.
Sanctuary: Enjoy an extra 25% off all sale items (until 7/5).
Saylor: Save an extra 15% on sale styles with the code JULY2 (7/3 to 7/4).
Shinesty: Use the code: E35 to save 35% sitewide.
Sonix: Enjoy 30% off sitewide with code: THE4TH30, exclusions apply. Plus, reward members can score double reward points (7/2 -7/4).
Sundry: Score up to 70% off select items + free shipping (until 7/4).
Threadless: Celebrate the 4th of July with $19.00 t-shirts (7/4-7/11).
Totes: Take 30% off sitewide with the code JULY30 at Totes (7/2-7/6).
Victoria Emerson: Buy one, get one free sitewide.
Wildfox: Score 30% off sitewide (7/2-7/5).
—Originally published June 30, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT