This Super Cute $20 Swim Coverup Has 3,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in the market for a new beach cover up but don't want to spend the big bucks on a piece that will just get covered in salt and sand, we have the perfect find for you: the GDKEY Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover-Up from Amazon.
Reviewers are raving about these chiffon cover-ups, so hear all about it and shop them below.
GDKEY Chiffon Tassel Beach Cover Up
Available in 24 different colors and prints, these beach cover-ups are a must for the summer months ahead. They come in short and long lengths and with a tassel or pom pom trim.
What reviewers are saying:
"This cover up is awesome! I am 5'7" and weigh 135 lbs. It hangs nicely on my frame and is actually pretty elegant looking over a bathing suit. I could even see wearing it over a tank top with a pair of jeans. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a quality, yet affordable, swimsuit cover-up."
"I was a little skeptical as this is a one size fits all thing and I wear a 2x, but it fits great! Tried it on over my swimsuit and it looks good and stylish also."
"This is my favorite cover-up of all time. It covers me up but is still sexy at the same time. It is sheer but not to see-through and the cut is very flattering."
"Love the breezy slits up the side. Launders well. I have worn this all summer with no issues."
Ready to shop more affordable finds? These $19 lounge shorts have 2,100 five-star Amazon reviews and this tie-dye lounge set is only $23.