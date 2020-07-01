Best Fourth of July Beauty Sales 2021: Sephora, Ulta, Soko Glam, & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Like you, we spent our week prepping for the Fourth of July long weekend... and that means finding fabulous beauty buys to shop over the holiday! There's some good ones this year, with a number of them already in full swing. We've rounded up the best deals in beauty happening around the long weekend at Sephora, Ulta, ColourPop, Soko Glam, and more. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
100% Pure: Save up to 70% on cosmetics, skincare, and hair/body products.
8 Other Reasons: Take 30% off sitewide when you use the code FOURTH at checkout.
Bare Minerals: Take $10 off when you spend $75 or $20 off when you $100 and get free shipping on any purchase with code FIREWORK through 7/6.
Bellasonic: Get 25% off on nail care products sitewide (7/1-7/4).
BH Cosmetics: Save up to 65% on select makeup.
Ciaté London: Save 30% off on select beauty products when you use the code JULY30 at checkout.
City Beauty: Get 40% off the Multi-Action Sculpting Cream with code JULY40 (7/4-7/8).
ColourPop: Save 25% off sitewide starting 7/1.
Cover FX: Get 20% off sitewide with the promo code CFXSUMMER. Free shipping and free travel size primer on orders of $65+ through 7/6.
Every Man Jack: Get 20% off sitewide with the promo code FIREWORK (7/2-7/4).
Flower Beauty: Get a free Petal Pout Lip Color with a $40+ purchase from Drew Barrymore's company Flower Beauty.
Follain: Take $25 off $75 Follain branded purchases, including sets. Use code SUMMERSKIN25 (7/1-7/4).
Foreo: Get Foreo cleansing devices for up to 15% off.
Gussi: Buy shampoo, get conditioner 50% off (applied automatically in cart).
Kate Somerville: Get a free full-size ExfoliKate Treatment ($85 value) with any $120 purchase with code 4JULY.
Lancer Skincare: Pick 2 and save 20% on select items now through July 5th.
MasqueBAR: Take 25% off when you use the code 4JULY25 on 7/4 only.
Merle Norman Cosmetics: Last Call/Independence Sale: Save up to 40% off select eye products while supplies last (7/2/21-7/6/21).
Nails Inc: Save up to 60% on nail products until 7/10.
Perricone MD: Save 20% sitewide, 30% on $100+ orders, and 40% on $200+ orders.
Prai Beauty: Take 30% off sitewide with the promo code JULY4.
PÜR: Use the promo code SPARKLE25 to save 25% on all orders. Use the promo code SPARKLE30 to save 30% on $50+ orders. Use the promo code SPARKLE35 to save 35% on $75+ orders. Use the promo code SPARKLE40 to save 40% on $100+ orders.
Qür: Use code JULY4TH to get 15% off sitewide at checkout (7/2-7/4).
Sand & Sky: Use the promo code CELEBRATE to take 25% off storewide.
Sephora: Save 50% on makeup, skincare, haircare, and more (7/2-7/5).
Sigma: Get makeup and makeup brushes starting at $10.
Sio Beauty: Buy 2, Get 1 free sitewide (7/2-7/5).
Skinny Confidential: Take 20% off Ice Roller & Face Oil (not valid on bundles) when you use the promo code HANGOVERPUFF (7/2-7/5)
Skyn Iceland: Save 30% on gift sets.
Soko Glam: Save 20% on skincare, haircare, and more when you use the promo code SOKOSUMMER (7/2-7/5)
Spongelle: Get an additional 30% off all sale items with the code SOSJULY (7/2-7/6).
Stryke Club: Get 15% off the Camp Kit when you use code the CAMP15 (7/2-7/5).
Ulta: Get summer beauty products on sale starting at $1.50.
Urban Decay: Save 25% select face products on 7/4.
Get ready for Fourth of July with some star-spangled Americana fashion! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!
—Originally published July 29, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. PT