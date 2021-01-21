24 Fun Facts About A League of Their Own That You'll Love as Much as Kit Likes the High Ones

They were the members of the All-American League; they came from cities near and far.

And their story, at least the fictionalized version told in famed director Penny Marshall's 1992 classic, A League of Their Own, was truly a hit. Starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna as athletes in the real life World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (formed by chewing gum magnate Philip K. Wrigley as a means of keeping parks such as Chicago's Wrigley Field filled with fans while MLB's stars fought overseas), it scored more than $107 million at the box office.

One of America's most beloved sports films, it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2012. And if you've seen it, there's no chance you haven't uttered the phrase, "There's no crying in baseball!" at least once or, more realistically, dozens of times, in your life.