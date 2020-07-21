The Soup Returns to E! Wednesday, July 22!

Kanye WestVideosDie Neuesten

The Soup is back!

The Soup and host Jade Catta-Preta are returning to E! with fresh episodes starting Wednesday, July 22 at 11 p.m.

Each week, Jade will recap the most hilarious pop culture and TV moments for your entertainment. The Soup will also be adding new correspondents and experts who will report on their favorite shows and obsessions when it returns next week.

Of course, Jade will also continue to dress up in costume as some of the biggest names in reality TV (calling all Real Housewives!).

"Let's get the party started!" Jade says in the promo above. Check out the video to relive some of Jade's funniest Soup moments before The Soup returns on July 22! Get ready to laugh.

(Originally published June 29, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT)

