Shop Star Spangled Americana Style for the Fourth of July

Check out the perfect red, white and blue looks from PrettyLittleThing, Revolve and more.

von Emily Spain, Carolin Lehmann Jun 24, 2021 18:02
E-comm: 4th of July Americana Fashion Style Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but don't worry because there's still time to order a festive star-spangled outfit. We've found the cutest, most comfortable Americana gear from tanks to shoes in red, white and blue. Not to mention, you can reuse these outfits for your upcoming Olympics viewing parties!

Shop our finds from Revolve, PrettyLittleThing, Tipsy Elves and more below for the perfect Instagram pic on Independence Day.

Summer Fun Flash Sale: Score Deals on Sunhats, Beach Bags, Pool Toys & More

Blue Tie-Dye Ruched Side Midi Skirt

Pair this flattering skirt with the matching corset top for the ultimate BBQ look. Even better, when you use code: USA50 you can score an extra 50% off.

$42
$21
PrettyLittleThing

Keep It Cool Earring

Get ready for the Fourth of July with these adorable earrings showcasing the iconic rocket popsicle.

$48
BaubleBar

Colorblock Packable Jacket

This jacket is a must for several reasons. You can wear it on breezy summer nights, to your 4th of July celebration and rep it during your Olympics viewing parties.

$65
Champion

The I Like It In Hyannis USA Gingham Suit

If you really want to wow your guests at your July 4th get together, this suit is necessary. Featuring a light blue gingham design with American flags scattered throughout, this is the ultimate fit for watching the fireworks.

$100
Shinesty

Superdown Miranda Track Pant

These joggers have us starry-eyed! They'll look great with a white tank top and denim jacket, too.

$68
Revolve

Men's Beer Fireworks Repeat Tee

If you want a shirt that does the talking for you, you can't go wrong with repping this tee! 

$25
Tipsy Elves

Katy Perry Collections The Star

How cute are these heels? They're perfect for patriotic celebrations and rocking all summer long.

$98
Katy Perry Collect.

Women's Camp Short

We're obsessed with these shorts! Made from a blend of earth-friendly hemp and tree fibers, these bottoms will keep you comfortable, cool and stylish throughout your July 4th festivities.

$56
Allbirds

USA Rosé Manchester Tee

Rosé and America are the two things we plan on celebrating on the 4th of July! Rep this cute tee with a pair of denim shorts and you'll be ready to go.

$78
$55
Wildfox

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Whether your patriotic bash is formal or casual, you can dress this slip dress up or down. Plus, it comes in red and two other blue hues.

$47
Amazon

Amavii Vega 2.0 - Rose Gold Sunglasses

Since you'll be outside enjoying the nice weather, you're going to need a pair of chic, patriotic shades to compliment your outfit. These celeb-loved shades are not only super cute, but you can rock them all summer long.

$255
Amavii

The Naughtycal Lady USA Big Knit Printed Culotte Pants

If you really want to be the best dressed guest at your party, this set is a must. You have to admit, it's so cute!

$70 Bottoms
Shinesty
$40 Top
Shinesty

Americana Knitted Knotted Headband

You absolutely can't go wrong by accessorizing with a patriotic headband!

$75
Lele Sadoughi

Converse Chuck 70 Hi Sneaker

Converse high-tops are the perfect all-American shoe, especially when they come in red, white and blue.

$85
Revolve

Red White and Boozy, Fourth of July Bathing Suit by ShopatBash

If you plan on spending your 4th of July sipping on beers and margs by the pool, beach or lake, you should definitely dress the part with this bathing suit. And don't forget to pick up a few to match with your BFFs!

$20
Etsy

Levi’s 501 High-Waisted Denim Short in Luxor Heat

Levi's shorts are as American as it gets and this classic blue pair goes perfect with red and white accessories.

$69
Urban Outfitters

Women's Ben Drankin' Tank Top

Okay, this hilarious tank top is amazing and speaks for itself!

$25
Tipsy Elves

Desigual x Esteban Cortázar Swimsuit with Red Waves

This chic one-piece is a great option if you're spending 4th of July poolside or at the beach.

$96
Desigual

If you're hosting your own 4th of July bash, check out these outdoor entertaining must-haves.

-Originally published on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:01 a.m. PST

