BTS Drops "Stay Gold" Music Video and It's Guaranteed to Boost Your Mood

Weitere : How BTS & K-Pop Fandoms Are Fighting for Racial Justice

BTS' newest music video will definitely help you stay gold.

The beloved boy band sent fans—famously known worldwide as the BTS ARMY—into the weekend with something that is guaranteed to keep their spirit up: the music video for their single, "Stay Gold." Released early Friday, the video is an uplifting visual featuring plenty of sunshine and an apropos representation of the track title.

Fans have wasted no time showing the new video plenty of love. "THIS IS TOO BEAUTIFUL MY EYES," one fan gushed about it in a tweet. The new release has also amassed more than five million views in the four hours since it premiered.

The song, which the group dropped last week, will be featured as part of the original soundtrack for the Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation, and will reportedly serve as the theme song.

The track will also be included on the group's upcoming fourth Japanese studio album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~. The highly anticipated album is due out on July 15, just months after releasing their number one and fourth Korean-language album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.