Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Epic Love Story: An Intense and Determined Romance

What a difference 15 years can make.

Or 15 minutes for that matter, because when Keith Urban met Nicole Kidman at the 2005 G'Day USA gala honoring Australians in Los Angeles, he was pretty much down for the count.

And yet, it took him four months to pick up the phone.

'I'm like, 'You didn't love me at first sight, you didn't notice me,' and he's like, 'Yes I did but I just didn't let on,'" Kidman recalled on Ellen in 2013, "but we kind of met and then about four months later he called me." A month after that, the actress was sold, too.

"It was pretty intense," she told People in 2019 of falling hard and fast for Urban. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'"

And she had no qualms about making it official, which they did on June 25, 2006.