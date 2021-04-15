These $18 Slide Sandals Have 17,100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"They sort of feel like the materials that Crocs are made of, and look just like the Birkenstock shoe of the same material, except with no name printed on the side."

"I love that these sandals stay securely on while walking (even in sand) and the molded foot bed has arch support."

"The non-marking sole, ergonomic foot-bed, and super light weight makes these the perfect house shoe."

"I got this shoe with almost no expectations... just to wear in the shower at the yoga studio. Much to my surprise they quickly became the shoe I wore TO yoga and then AFTER yoga. Next thing you know this is my favorite shoe for going for walks, bike riding and running errands, working in the studio…"

"I don't know why I bought Birkenstocks before!! These are way better and doesn't cost as much. It's light and cute! Runs a bit large tho. I wear EU size 37, so it's 6.5 or 7 in the US. I got these in size 6 and fits perfectly. So it's about 0.5-1 size smaller. Very happy with the purchase. I'll get different colors."