This Gua Sha Tool Has Sold Out 11 Times—and Is Back in Stock!

Nab it now to release tension, enhance circulation, and upgrade your facial.

von Carly Milne Jan 29, 2021 17:55Tags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty fans, rejoice: the best-selling Wildling Empress Stone is back in stock at Credo Beauty after selling out 11 times!

Made of Bian stone, this gua sha tool helps lift, sculpt and tone your face and neck, and it's great if you suffer from jaw tension and TMJ.

In case you didn't know, Gua sha is a 4,000 year old Traditional Chinese Medicine technique that's purported to have tons of benefits, and Bian stone has its own unique history. It was created when a meteor struck a mountain in ancient China, and reportedly emits ultrasound pulsations, far infrared rays, and negative ions, which are believed to have antioxidant and anti-aging effects on cells and DNA.

Wildling Empress Stone

Revitalize and sculpt facial and neck skin with this multi-action gua sha tool, designed to help lift, tone and sculpt no matter what your skin type.

$65
Credo Beauty

And not only will adding this unique tool help you upgrade your at-home facials, but you'll be supporting a fab women-owned company founded by a trio of herbalists, skincare specialists, and acupuncture extraordinaires. It probably won't be in stock for long, so shop it below before it's gone!

—Originally published June 24, 2020, at 10:25 a.m. PT

