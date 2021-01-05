Got Cooking Fatigue? See Which Meal Delivery Service Is Right for You

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If cooking is a challenge for you, or you've simply been lacking recipe inspiration, you may have caught wind of all of the meal delivery services out there. If you've wanted to try one, but have been overwhelmed by all the options, listen up. Since there are so many services out there, it can be tough to know which fit both your budget and dietary needs, but we have a rundown of some of the most popular companies to try.
So below, shop the top meal delivery services from Freshly to Hello Fresh to Home Chef.
Freshly
Freshly has been a godsend when we really don't want to cook at all but still want to eat healthy. As opposed to a meal kit, Freshly delivers fresh (not frozen) chef-cooked meals that can be heated and served in three minutes. Prices start at $7.99 per meal. Their menu features better-for-you versions of comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. For example, the chicken parm is coated in almond flour vs. bread crumbs and topped with marinara sauce sweetened with honey instead of refined sugars, and the turkey meatballs are packed with mushrooms and served over zoodles for a lower-carb alternative to pasta. Did we mention it's all delicious?
Plus now you can also try out their newest meal option, FreshlyFit, created to fuel active lifestyles. These ready-to-eat meals are gluten-free and have clean, whole-food ingredients in them. They're lower-carb and protein-powered to prepare you for your workout.
Hello Fresh
Hello Fresh tests its recipes 45 times to ensure they're delicious. Meals start at $7.49 per serving, and there are boxes tailored to your lifestyle, whether that's vegetarian or low calorie. Feast on figgy balsamic pork or creamy parmesan chicken spaghetti with Hello Fresh.
Home Chef
Home Chef is the most affordable here, starting at $6.99 per serving. You can make each meal uniquely yours by swapping out or doubling up on proteins and more. Try sirloin steak and garlic herb butter with smoke gouda fingerling potatoes and balsamic roasted brussel sprouts or ginger-ponzu salmon with miso rice cakes with Home Chef.
Green Chef
Green Chef offers meal kits for a variety of lifestyles, ranging from keto to vegan. All of their meals are USDA certified organic. Enjoy meatballs with pesto orzo with a creamy sun-dried tomato pan sauce, feta cheese and snap peas or cajun shrimp and grits with sautéed collared greens and tangy pickled corn relish thanks to Green Chef.
Sun Basket
With recipes crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Justine Kelly, you know you're going to get a delicious meal out of Sun Basket. Dinners start at $10.99 per serving and you can order the food in three ways: classic cooking, with pre-prepped ingredients (already sliced and diced) or oven/microwave-ready. There are boxes for a variety of diets, from paleo to vegetarian, all including organic ingredients. Taste test Malaysian stir-fried hawker noodles with shrimp or pork chops with fig agrodolce and caraway cabbage using Sun Basket.
Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot is your destination for plant-based breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks starting at $8.99 per serving if you sign up for the four-serving plan. Enjoy walnut crusted artichokes with Dijon lentils and green beans or bananas foster chia puddings with ancient grain granola thanks to Purple Carrot.
Sakara
For celeb-approved plant-based meals, sign up for Sakara. There's no prep required for these organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO meals. Fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Hilary Duff and more.
Hungryroot
Hungryroot is an online grocery service that also comes with 10 minute recipes. You'll receive personalized weekly deliveries of healthy groceries that can be vegan, vegetarian, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free and more based on your needs.
—Originally published Mar 26, 2020, at 1:41 p.m. PT