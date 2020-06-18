Outer Banks' Madison Bailey Says She Feels ''Lighter'' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey is sharing her truth.
After coming out as pansexual on TikTok last month, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her loved ones' reaction to the news, and why she doesn't "believe in straight people," during an Instagram Live with actress Lacy Hartselle on Wednesday.
"I have very accepting friends, a very accepting family, an industry that's very welcoming and very accepting," Madison shared, per Us Weekly. "Being open and honest feels so good! To be so transparent, especially in an industry when a lot of people want to be in my personal life, it's nice that I can be like ‘Here's my personal life. You can have it. It's fine.'"
Madison, who stars as Kiara on the wildly popular Netflix series, said she has "zero shame" about publicly identifying herself as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
As she explained it, "I don't feel that way because nobody's ever really shamed me for it and I know a lot of people have had lot of hate and lack of support. I know so many, countless stories of queer people that did not have support. But if you're asking me personally, that's just my experience with it. It was worth it. I feel lighter, I feel happier that I can just be so open and honest. It feels nice."
Madison has since confirmed she's dating University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball player Mariah Linney.
By opening up her own sexuality, she hopes to inspire others to do the same.
"If you're gay, tell everybody that you're gay. It's worth it," the actress shared. "I was saying this the other day I was like, to be honest, I don't believe in straight people. They're as real as unicorns to me."
In related Outer Banks news, co-stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline made their romance Instagram official this week.
Safe to say love is most definitely in the air!