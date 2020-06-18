Outer Banks' Madison Bailey Says She Feels ''Lighter'' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey is sharing her truth.

After coming out as pansexual on TikTok last month, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her loved ones' reaction to the news, and why she doesn't "believe in straight people," during an Instagram Live with actress Lacy Hartselle on Wednesday.

"I have very accepting friends, a very accepting family, an industry that's very welcoming and very accepting," Madison shared, per Us Weekly. "Being open and honest feels so good! To be so transparent, especially in an industry when a lot of people want to be in my personal life, it's nice that I can be like ‘Here's my personal life. You can have it. It's fine.'"

Madison, who stars as Kiara on the wildly popular Netflix series, said she has "zero shame" about publicly identifying herself as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.