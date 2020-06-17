Lance Bass Clarifies Comments About Jax Taylor and Their Business Partnership

Lance Bass is giving his side of the story.

On Monday's episode of Daily Popcast, Bass revealed that Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was "stepping down" from Just Add X, the drink company the two recently launched. His comments prompted a response from Taylor's rep, who told E! News that Lance's statements are "not only untrue but also extremely confusing and shocking to say the least."

Today, on the latest episode of his podcast, Bass said he wanted to clarify what happened in regards to Taylor's involvement with Just Add X. According to him, the two had a text exchange amid what was "going down with [the Vanderpump Rules] cast and everything." Just last week, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo show following former cast member Faith Stowers' claims that the two had called the police on her. (Stassi and Kristen have since apologized.)

"He text[ed] and said, look, I think it's smart for me to step down," Bass recalled. "And we're like yes, that is the only we can do right now. And it sucks. And it's very big of him to, like, get that."

Bass continued, "But then the publicists and managers get involved, and lawyers, and just threw the biggest wrench in everything. And basically said I was lying that he's stepping down."