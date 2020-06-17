Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey Speaks Out After Francesca Farago Breakup

Harry Jowsey insists there's a "big reason" he broke up with Francesca Farago.

On Tuesday, the Too Hot to Handle star announced she and Harry were no longer together more than a year after first meeting on set of the Netflix dating competition. In a new YouTube video titled "I Broke Up With Her," 22-year-old Harry shared his side of the story, and why he felt "seriously depressed" in the relationship.

"What we had was like nothing I ever had before," Harry told the camera, adding, "You can literally go back and watch the show and you will see how infatuated I am by Francesca. I was so in love and I was so drawn to her and my eyes have never been for anyone but Francesca."

However, the Australia native said things between the inseparable pair began to sour when the cameras stopped rolling and long-distance became a factor.

As Harry recalled, "I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time… Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia."