Meet the Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples

Married at First Sight is heading to New Orleans for season 11.

The Lifetime reality show is returning next month for a brand new season of strangers getting married, featuring five couples whose journey will be captured over 17 two-hour episodes. Each couple will go on an emotional journey from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage, before they have to make the choice to either stay together or get divorced.

The season officially premieres Wednesday, July 15, but a week earlier, on July 8, Lifetime will offer a first look at the couples in the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special, featuring the show's matchmaking experts Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Robertson.

Following that, a Kickoff Special will feature a panel including ET's Kevin Frazier, Us Weekly's Emily Longeretta, E! News' Tierney Bricker, Celeb Talk Guy's Max Fata, and Variety's Angelique Jackson beginning the countdown to the season premiere.