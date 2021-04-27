These $19 Lounge Shorts Have 7,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable pair of shorts pinching in all the wrong places. But you'll never have that issue with these super-soft lounge shorts from Amazon.
Reviewers love the 90 Degree By Reflex lounge shorts for their affordability and unmatched comfort. They can be worn to the gym, while running errands or simply while lounging around. Learn all about them, plus shop them below!
90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts
These drawstring shorts are available in gray, olive green and navy blue. Conveniently, they have pockets.
Why do reviewers love these shorts so much? Find out:
"I bought them for lounge shorts, but was very pleased to find these are structured enough for me to wear out in public, too."
"They are extremely lightweight, breathable and comfortable without being too expensive or too 'sweatshirt/gym shorts' looking."
"The elastic waistband is wide and does not dig into my stomach or make rolls. The length is perfect! Not too short, not too long."
—Originally published June 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT