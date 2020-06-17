K-Pop Star Yohan Dead at 28

The music world has lost a young star.

Yohan, a member of the Korean boy band TST, has died, according to multiple reports. The singer, née Kim Jeong-hwan, was 28 years old, The Guardian reported.

Per The Guardian, KJ Entertainment, TST's record label, confirmed the news, stating, "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning." Further details about his death have not been confirmed. E! News has reached out to the label for comment.

The group, which had been formerly known as Top Secret, most recently released the single "Countdown" in January.

Fans mourned the loss of Yohan on social media, where they paid tribute to the late star with touching messages.

"Thank you so much Yohan for sharing your beautiful smile and talent with us, i hope you're in a better place," one fan tweet read. "I'm sad that such a beautiful person is gone but you will never be forgotten. Thank you so much for everything, rest in peace."