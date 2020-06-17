J. Cole’s New Song "Snow On Tha Bluff" Addresses Police Brutality, Racism and More: Listen

J. Cole is lending his voice to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday night, the rapper surprised fans with the release of his new single "Snow on Tha Bluff," which shares the same title as Damon Russell's 2011 film and is the first track J. Cole has dropped this year. Over the course of the nearly four minute song, he addresses the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality, discrimination and more.

The Grammy winner begins by referencing the recent surge in activism on social media by referring to a "young lady" scrolling through her timeline in an effort to educate herself on recent events.

"There's a young lady out there, she way smarter than me," he raps. "I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times and I started to read / She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police."

"She mad at my n---as, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve," J. Cole continues. "She mad at the celebrities, low-key I be thinkin' she talkin' 'bout me."