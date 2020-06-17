Looks Like Say I Do, a Surprise Wedding Reality Show, Will Test Your Tear Ducts

If you have more tears left to cry after season five of Queer Eye, buckle up for Say I Do.

Say I Do hails from the creators of Queer Eye and features couples who always intended to marry, but for a variety of reasons never got to make walking down the aisle a reality. The show stars interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini who work together to make the dream weddings a reality. Oh, and the weddings are all surprises.

"For me, food has always been very sentimental. It's all about creating a moment that you'll be able to look back to and smile. In this case, it's a surprise wedding," Chef Gabriele says in the trailer below.