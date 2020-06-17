Found: This Tie-Dye Lounge Set Is Only $23—and Is in Stock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

So, you know we here at E! love the tie-dye trend. And you know we also love a good affordable fashion find on Amazon. So when those worlds collide? It's like Reese's Peanut Butter Cup levels of two great things in one.

With that fanfare, we present the Sidefeel Tie-Dye Lounge Set. It's only $23, and YES, it's in stock—which is a rarity with cute lounge sets these days.

We recently bought it and had to share how happy we are with it. (Case in point? I'm wearing it as I write this.)