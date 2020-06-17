Watch Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Crash Her Jimmy Fallon Interview

Weitere : Gwyneth Paltrow Embarrasses Apple With Unapproved Selfie

Moses Martin is all grown up.

During Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's son made an adorable cameo while the Goop founder caught up with host Jimmy Fallon.

"Oh, my God. Look at this," Paltrow said as the 14-year-old entered the frame. "Look who just popped in!" Fallon then replied, "You were, like, a baby the last time I saw you. We were, like, wrestling around and stuff. Oh, my gosh."

Martin then gave the Saturday Night Live alum an update on how he's been faring while social distancing. "I'm doing all that I can," he said. "Trying to, like, stay happy by, like—I don't know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it."

As the duo continued to chat, Martin also shared that he's inherited the musical gene from his rockstar dad. "I'm really into music. I like to do it a lot," he said. "Right now, I'd say I'm playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while and then I started doing guitar lessons again. Yeah, it's pretty fun."