Shop Gifts That Give Back With Daily Pop's Father's Day Guide

This Father's Day, Morgan Stewart and Erin Lim are helping you find the perfect gift for dad that also gives back to charity.
Shop the gifts they recommended on today's episode of Daily Pop below from Bombas, Harry's and more. Plus, don't panic: There's still time to order dad a gift he'll love in time for June 21!
Bombas Men's Cushioned No Shows Four Pack
Dad can always use a new pair of socks. These are engineered to never fall down and of course not show when he has his shoes on. Bombas also carries awesome ankle and calf socks, depending on which style he prefers. Plus, get this: For every pair of socks you purchase, a pair is donated.
Harry's Shave With Pride Set
This gift is not only super useful, but also comes in a beautiful box designed by artist José Roda. It comes with three shaving blade cartridges, a shave gel and a travel cover for your blades. One hundred percent of its profits are donated to The Trevor Project, which is "the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth."
Baabuk Sky Wooler in Middle Grey
These unique sneakers are made of 100% Portuguese mulesing-free sheep wool that's temperature regulating. Baabuk is a certified B Corporation, meaning they are "legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment."
Baabuk Silicone Universal Lid
Having to cover all your pots and pans with aluminum foil to place them in the fridge become a pain real quick. This universal lid fits on all Made In stock pots, saucepans, sauciers and sauté pans, and dad will love its convenience. Made In Cookware is awesome for the environment because the company allows you to mail in your old cookware to be recycled.
Boon Supply Insulated Cooler
As summer rolls around, a cooler for outdoor adventures is a must. This one not only works like a charm, but also looks nice. Plus, 40% your purchase goes to supporting the local organization of your choice.
One Hope Wine The Deluxe Duo Gift Crate
If dad is a foodie, he'll love this gift crate containing wines, ancho chili pepper spread, caramelized onion crisps, Wisconsin swiss cheese, caramel popcorn
and chocolate espresso cookies. A percentage of the purchase of One Hope wines goes to causes around the world, and more than $5 million has already been donated.
Casetify UV Sanitizer
Phones are known for being a breeding ground for germs, but how exactly are you supposed to clean them without getting them wet? This UV sanitizer is the perfect solution and works in just three minutes. Plus, Casetify is sending medical responders, essential supplies and food to communities in need.
