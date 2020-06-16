Instagram Vows to "Better Support the Black Community" With Plan to Reevaluate Practices

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Instagram is looking inward.

In a public statement titled "Ensuring Black Voices are Heard," head of Instagram Adam Mosseri shared a public plan outlining how the company will take "a harder look at how our product impacts communities differently" as they aim "to better support the Black community within our own organization, as well as on our platform."

"In the last few weeks," he began his statement, "we've seen an incredible movement happening around the world. As these important conversations have come to our platform, we've seen communities on Instagram mobilizing to demand justice and express solidarity, support Black-owned businesses, elevate Black voices, and raise awareness for the equality of Black people everywhere."

As Mosseri acknowledged, "At the same time, we're also hearing concern about whether we suppress Black voices and whether our products and policies treat everyone equally. The irony that we're a platform that stands for elevating Black voices, but at the same time Black people are often harassed, afraid of being 'shadowbanned,' and disagree with many content takedowns, is not lost on me. This is a moment when people around the world are rightfully demanding actions over words, and we owe the same to our community."