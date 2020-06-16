Kelly Clarkson's Tearful Moment With This Mom Is a Powerful Reminder to Parents Everywhere

Whether it's before, during or after the coronavirus pandemic, moms are trying their best—and Kelly Clarkson's recent interview is a powerful reminder of that.

For her eponymous talk show, the Grammy-winning songstress chatted remotely with a fellow mom, Rachel Handy, about the toll the current pandemic has had on her and her five children. Handy, who is a domestic abuse survivor, explained to Clarkson that she and her children sought refuge in a shelter, where they lived for three months while Handy worked and saved money for their own home. In September, she and her partner closed on their first house.

She told Clarkson of getting their home, "It was a stressful situation, but it was so rewarding. I feel like it was so good to show my kids that we can overcome any situation."

However, when the pandemic struck, Handy was furloughed from her job and their household went from two incomes to one, putting great financial pressure and responsibility on her partner.