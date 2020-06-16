The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Finally Going to Be on Dancing With the Stars

Weitere : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Aren't Rushing to the Altar

Get ready, Bachelor fans!

Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to appear on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

Chris Harrison invited The Bachelorette alumna to join the cast during Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—EVER!.

After fans re-watched Bristowe hand out the roses on a replay of season 11 of The Bachelorette, Harrison conducted a virtual interview with the reality TV star. Near the end of the chat, the host invited Bristowe's boyfriend, fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick, to join their discussion, leading some fans to wonder if an on-air proposal was about to take place. Chris Harrison even reminded the couple he's an ordained minister.

"Oh my gosh. Don't even do this," Bristowe said. "My stomach just sank because I was like, 'Wait, is this happening right now?'"

She then felt Tartick's pocket and thought he was carrying a ring box, which turned out to be a case for his AirPods.

However, Harrison wanted to ask a different question. In true Bachelor fashion, he told Bristowe her life was about to change. After a dramatic pause, he then asked her to join the Dancing With the Stars cast for season 29.

Needless to say, Bristowe was pretty surprised.

"OK, play it cool, Kaitlyn. Play it cool," she told herself. "Are you serious? I'm freaking out!"