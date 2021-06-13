Father's Day Gifts for His Sweet Tooth

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've procrastinated on buying a Father's Day gift for too long, or just don't know what to get him, we have the perfect solution for you: a sweet treat, delivered right to his doorstep.
Below, the most mouth-watering options from Goldbelly, Milk Bar, Seattle Chocolate and more at a variety of price points. Every dad needs the perfect dessert come June 20, after all!
Scroll below for the treats that are bound to make you dad's favorite!
The S'mores on S'mores Kit
You cannot go wrong with surprising dad with something from Milk Bar! Their latest mouth-watering dessert is the S'mores on S'mores Kit: A giant deep vanilla cookie cake that's choc-full of fudge brownie chunks, ooey-gooey marshmallows, salty-malty pretzels and sweet, crunchy grahams. Brb, adding this to our cart right now!
Summer Scoops Chocolate Gift Box
If dad is a lover of chocolate, send him a care package of three ice-cream inspired truffle bar flavors, three pints of summer truffles and a cute summer postcard.
Father's Day Cake from We Take The Cake
How adorable is this cake? Designed to match the classic dad polo shirt, this cake tastes as good as it looks! It's filled with rich chocolate cream cheese and frosted with blue buttercream.
Big Ass Jumbo D'oh!nut from Angel Food Bakery
If your dad is Homer Simpson in the flesh or simply a donut lover, he'll love this three-layer jumbo donut! Just because it's a big donut, don't expect dad to share with you.
Happy Father's Day Petits Fours
Make a festive statement with these petits fours. Their flavors include truffle, espresso, milk chocolate and raspberry truffle.
Tins With Pop® Best Dad Ever Car Racing
If dad is a car fanatic, you can gift him a popcorn tin emblazoned with this race car. The tin includes a delicious mix of butter, cheese and caramel popcorn.
Game Night Gift Set
We are sure dad would love nothing more than a quality family game night on Father's Day! This thoughtful gift set includes everything you need like an UNO card game, signature beef summer sausage, an assortment of cheeses, chips, gourmet salsa, chocolate caramel corn and cherry sours!
All Star Dad Football
Satisfy his sweet tooth without ruining his diet by gifting him a fruit bouquet. This Father's Day arrangement is football themed.
Golf Ball Caddy
If dad requested a peaceful day at a golf course, send him this caddy filled with an assortment of delectable cookies to snack on in-between holes. Even better, Cheryl's Cookies is offering 30% off now through 6/14.
Mike's Famous Cannoli Kit from Mike's Pastry
Make your Father's Day celebrations interactive by recreating Mike's Pastry's legendary Ricotta Cheese-Filled Cannolis at home! This kit includes everything you need to make ten cannolis like handmade, homemade cannoli shells, your choice between plain ricotta or chocolate ricotta filling, plus your choice of confectioners sugar, pistachio nuts and chocolate chips.
Wynwood Parlor Jumbo Ice Cream Sandwiches - Choose Your Own 6 Pack
Our dad dreams about Wynwood Parlor's decadent ice cream sandwiches and your dad will, too, after trying one! Customize a box with Wynwood Parlor's bestselling flavors like Cookie Monster, Vegan Cookies & Cream and Dough Boy.
Deluxe Bakery Tray
If you're hosting Father's Day brunch at your house, order this bakery tray filled with honey-sweet baklava, a New York-style cheesecake, cinnamon swirl, a mini chocolate decadence cake and more treats. And if dad lives far away, send this to him and have a Zoom get-together!
Salty-Sweet Cupcakes (25-Pack)
Handcrafted with Ritz's legendary crackers, these cupcakes will satisfy dad's savory or sweet cravings in just one bite. This limited-edition pack includes nine tie-dye cracker crunch, eight salted chocolate caramel and eight peanut butter & crackers mini cupcakes.
President's Choice Cheesecake Sampler
Cheesecake fanatics will love this sampler with New York, strawberry swirl, turtle, amaretto, cherry almond, triple chocolate, cookies and cream and chocolate raspberry flavors. The whole family will find an option that they like.
—Originally published June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT