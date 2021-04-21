Scandal, Tragedy, Destiny: Inside Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to the Throne

Heavy was the heart that assumed the crown more than 69 years ago.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor became queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on Feb. 6, 1952, but it was a sorrowful day, her accession technically occurring the moment her father, King George VI, died when he was only 56 years old.

And that is why, though Feb. 6 remains a historic date, Queen Elizabeth II does not demonstratively mark Accession Day in any way, let alone celebrate it. Instead, she usually spends the day in private reflection, in normal times at Sandringham House in Norfolk, but this year at Windsor Castle, where she has remained throughout most of the pandemic.

Her coronation day, meanwhile, the first time the 27-year-old monarch publicly wore her crown and full regalia, was June 2, 1953, royalty's version of a swearing-in ceremony though she was already technically queen. And that date isn't to be confused with her "official birthday," which is celebrated on the second Saturday of June.

But April 21 is Her Majesty's actual birthday—to again be passed at Windsor Castle, but for the first time in seven decades without Prince Philip by her side following his death April 9 at the age of 99. He was laid to rest during a small but formal and carefully curated (much of it by Philip himself) private funeral at St. George's Chapel on Saturday.