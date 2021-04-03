What Happened to Lori Vallow's Children: A Months-Long Search, Buried Remains and a Very Tangled Web

Even after Lori Vallow was arrested in February 2020, five months after anyone had last seen her son and daughter alive, police say she couldn't give a straight answer as to the whereabouts of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Lori, 47, has been in an Idaho jail ever since awaiting two trials, one on felony charges of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence and the other for misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court. She has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

JJ and Tylee were confirmed dead last June after their remains were found buried in the backyard of the home of Chad Daybell, Lori's fifth husband.

"I saw him as the hand and her as the puppet on that hand," Melanie Gibb, a former friend of Lori's, told NBC News' Dateline of the couple after the remains had been positively identified. "They were both like gasoline and fire. Not a good match. But equally destructive to each other. So in a way, they were their equal match, in that they were destructive to each other. They both had deception in them."