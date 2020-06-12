15 Unique Father's Day Gifts to Surprise Dad With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Dad, papa, pop, stepdad...whatever we call him, Father's Day is coming and it's time to celebrate and thank our father figure(s). Some dads are easier to shop for: the golfers, the wine aficionados, the bookworms, the TV lovers, the grill masters, the Star Wars fans, the Marvel-ous men and the Amazon addicts.
Other dads have us wracking our brains every year to come up with a gift he'll love. May we present our list below? We've given many of these one-of-a-kind finds to our dads in the past, and we can attest that he was happily surprised.
However you celebrate, we hope you and your dad(s) have a great Father's Day!
Home Team Baseball Game
So you can't take Dad out to a ballgame this year. Instead, bring the ballpark home with this old-school tabletop baseball game. You can even customize it with your father's favorite MLB team. Batter up!
On The Rocks Set
Dad can enjoy his drinks on the rocks, actual rocks, with these handsome granite drink chillers. Hand-crafted from stones collected on New England beaches, these granite discs are ideal for chilling aged spirits, such as whiskey or scotch, because they won't dilute the complex flavors like ice will
Baseball Park Map Glasses - Set of 2
Speaking of whiskey...If your dad loves whiskey and baseball, have we got the gift for you. This bestselling glasses set features a map of an iconic MLB stadium in the team's two main colors.
My Photo Personalized Rubik's Cube
The fave '80s puzzle toy has been making a comeback lately. Why not give Pop one with a twist? This top-rated Rubik's Cube is personalized with family photos, so you can play, display or both!
Create Your Own ViewMaster
Another amazing throwback toy you can customize? The totally awesome ViewMaster! With this set, you can upload Dad's favorite snapshots to create a personalized photo reel. Additional reels can be purchased for $15.
The Dad Hoodie
Need something for a new dad? You can't go wrong with The Dad Hoodie. It's got all the interior storage pockets of a diaper bag hidden in the slouchy comfort of a hoodie.
Favorite Faces Personalized Photo Collage Tie
Shopping for your dapper dad? Check out this sweet photo collage tie. It's a bestseller, with one review noting "Every year I order a photo tie for my husband with the kids photos...The images are bright and clear and the quality of the fabric is great. He was very pleased and proud to wear it to the office." Available for both color or black-and-white photos.
Penny Cufflinks With Personalized Year
It'll be your father's lucky day every time he wears these cufflinks. Customize options allow you to choose the same year on both pennies or a different year on each, so you can memorialize birthdays, anniversaries, vacations and more. If your dad is a cufflink collector, we also recommend these custom beach sand cufflinks and these cufflinks made from salvaged NFL stadium seats.
Ballpark Seat Pen
Want some sports nostalgia without cufflinks? Score Papa this pen made from salvaged seats of a historic baseball stadium. It's a home run in our books.
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
Foodie fathers will get a spicy kick out of this DIY kit that includes peppers, vinegars, brown sugar, six bottles and customizable labels so they can name their culinary creations.
Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Another unique food find? This Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit, where Dad can grow his own delicious organic mushrooms. An Oyster Mushroom version of this Uncommon Goods bestseller is also available.
Our Special Guy Personalized Blanket
Let Dad (or Grandpa!) rest and relax surrounded by loved ones with this cozy fleece blanket. It can be personalized with your choice of color, title and up to 30 names.
Father’s Day Heart Snapshot Mix
Create a beautiful piece of art for home or the office with this heartfelt photo collage. You can also customize the color theme, borders, matting and frame.
5-in-1 Tool Pen
We'd be remiss if we didn't include this nifty little bestseller. The streamlined gadget features a screwdriver, capacitive touch stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, ruler and pen with clip. Perfect for Dad to use at work or stash in his car's glove box.
Personalized Family Member Signpost
Whether your family is near or far, Dad will love this family signpost. Hand-painted to create a warmly weathered finish, each signpost is topped with your family name, followed by up to five arrows showcasing each member's distance and direction from your official homestead. It's all customizable, so you can have slats for favorite vacation spots or whatever you choose. You can also buy individual signs without the post for $35 each.
—Originally published June 2, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT