These Brands Support LGBTQ+ Efforts All Year

Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and supporting equality efforts is not just reserved for June! While a lot of brands launch special collections and announce monthlong partnerships with LGBTQ+ charities and organizations, there are brands that support the community all year long.

For example? Fully-inclusive gender neutral clothing brand TomboyX, who has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQIA+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. And Milk Makeup, who is a longtime partner of The Center, the downtown NYC safe space that provides vital programming and resources to the LGBTQ+ community. There's also MeUndies, who hosts LGBTQ+ educational facilitators at their offices to help them be responsible allies and community members, work to support their LGBTQ+ team members, partner with local resource centers for the LGBTQ+ community, and support LGBTQ+ causes and non-profits without using a sales-based model.

