These Brands Support LGBTQ+ Efforts All Year

Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and supporting equality efforts is not just reserved for June! While a lot of brands launch special collections and announce monthlong partnerships with LGBTQ+ charities and organizations, there are brands that support the community all year long.
For example? Fully-inclusive gender neutral clothing brand TomboyX, who has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQIA+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. And Milk Makeup, who is a longtime partner of The Center, the downtown NYC safe space that provides vital programming and resources to the LGBTQ+ community. There's also MeUndies, who hosts LGBTQ+ educational facilitators at their offices to help them be responsible allies and community members, work to support their LGBTQ+ team members, partner with local resource centers for the LGBTQ+ community, and support LGBTQ+ causes and non-profits without using a sales-based model.
In addition to supporting the brands below that are in turn supporting the LGBTQ+ community, you can celebrate Pride Month tonight by tuning into Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, a one-hour concert event starring Miley Cyrus and other LGBTQ+ allies, only on Peacock!
Happy Socks Pride Gift Box 3-Pack
Besides releasing a colorful selection of Pride sock designs, Happy Socks is making sure InterPride gets 10% of the profits from every Pride pair sold throughout the year!
Pepper
At the beginning of Pride month, Pepper set a goal of raising $10k for For The Gworls, a trans-led collective that works to help Black transgender people pay for rent, gender-affirming surgeries, travel assistance, and more. And they reached it! Additionally, Pepper continues to uplift and support the Trans community by providing bras that fit correctly to help combat the body dysmorphia trans individuals may feel after transitioning.
TomboyX 6” Boy Short Boxer Briefs
Over the years, fully-inclusive apparel brand TomboyX has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQ+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. As part of their new Pride collection, TomboyX has launched new pride styles like these boxer briefs.
Mind and Body Wash Refillable Glass
Bathing Culture makes some incredible bath goodies, but they also support the LGBTQ+ community all year around with this "Love Is Rad" enamel pin. Slightly bigger than a U.S. quarter with a plastic-free backing, $5 from each $13 pin sold is donated to support a local Transgender Employment Program through the SF LGBT Center. If you want to partake in their body goods, this all-purpose concentrated hand-crafted soap is made with organic ingredients and wild-harvested essential oils. The dreamy scent promises to transport you to the Redwood canopies of Northern California. Plus, it comes in a refillable glass, yay for sustainability!
The Body Shop
Besides offering incredible skincare products, The Body Shop is on a mission to educate consumers on the specific challenges within the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, they are donating $1 for every signature to the Equality Federation, an advocacy accelerator rooted in social justice, that builds power in its network of state-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations to amplify the state-based LGBTQ+ movement. After you're done signing the petition, make sure to pick up some of The Body Shop's skin-loving products like this Vitamin C exfoliating polish.
Levi's
In addition to releasing a stylish Pride collection of apparel and accessories, Levi's makes an annual donation to OutRight Action International, which goes toward supporting their efforts year-round.
Prism Botanical AHA + BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial
Herbivore's Prism collection is dedicated to donating to LGBTQ+ organizations all year around! The brand partnered with The Trevor Project with a $1 donation from every sale of Prism 12% Glow Serum and Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial.
SolaWave Wand
SolaWave is an LBGTQ+-owned and Black-owned company known for their innovative 4-in-1 skincare tool, The SolaWave Wand. Besides offering the skincare tool that should be part of everyone's skincare routine, the beauty brand launched its inaugural philanthropic campaign, "SolaWave Celebrates" in honor of Juneteenth and Pride Month. The campaign will donate to non-profit organizations like Lavender Rights Project, Black & Pink and The Transgender District, all of which help uplift and protect Black trans women. In honor of the campaign, the brand released a limited-edition colorway of their SolaWave Wand with a pledge to donate $15 of each sale to the "SolaWave Celebrates" fund throughout the month of June.
MAC Viva Glam I
Since bursting upon the beauty scene back in 1984, MAC Cosmetics has been a big supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Through their philanthropic arm, the MAC AIDS Fund has donated more than $450 million to organizations that support the health, wellness and rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The brand has launched a Pride collection featuring some of their classics and fan favorites, like their O.G. Viva Glam I lipstick, which donates 100% of their sales to the MAC Viva Glam Fund to be donated to charitable causes.
Mini Holographic Stick
LGBTQ+ rights have been deeply important to Milk Makeup since the brand launched in 2015. During every month of the year not just June, 1% of all milkmakeup.com sales are donated to their long-standing partner, The Center.
Meow Meow Tweet Grapefruit Baking Soda Free Deodorant Stick
Small-batch skincare company Meow Meow Tweet makes a point to donate to LGBTQ organizations year round, including the National Center for Transgender Equality, American Civil Liberties Union and Trans Lifeline. They have a full range of body and beauty goodies including incredible soaps, body oil, shampoo bars and more, but they're perhaps best loved for their awesome natural deodorant. This one is free of baking soda, which can be a skin irritant for some, but features skin-conditioning organic plant oils and butters to help keep you smelling fresh.
MeUndies Unisex Hooded Modal Robe
We've loved MeUndies for as long as we can remember for having fabulously comfy and inclusive ginch and loungewear, but there's much more to them than that. In addition to creating a more thoughtful and inclusive brand, which includes hosting LGBTQ+ educational facilitators at their offices to help them be responsible allies and community members, they also work to support their LGBTQ+ team members, work with local resource centers for the LGBTQ+ community, and support LGBTQ+ causes and non-profits without using a sales-based model. Plus, their own organization, MeUndies Gives, contributes to organizations that are helping to lift systemic barriers to self-expression through open conversation and creativity. This year, they've partnered with the @ItGetsBetterProject beyond just monetary donations, encouraging their community to share how their individual Pride journeys have improved, and why they're each #ProudtobeMe. As for what to buy from them, we highly recommend their Unisex Hooded Modal robe, which is three times softer than cotton and comes in a variety of super cute prints.
-Originally published on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:04 p.m.