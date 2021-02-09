Step Up Your Style With These 33 Black-Owned Fashion Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With an issue as large as racial injustice at hand in America, it can be hard to know where to even start when it comes to effecting change. Luckily, there are small adjustments you can make in your everyday life, such as shopping more Black-owned businesses, that over time can leave their mark. And with this month being Black History Month, there's never been a better time to uplift Black-owned fashion brands!
The Black-owned fashion brands, both big and small, below offer an excellent chance to make a difference in the lives of their minority designers, as well as bring more representation to the fashion world. We know you'll love the finds ahead as much as we do!
For 33 Black-owned brands to shop year-round, scroll below!
Petit Kouraj Daye Tote
London-born Nasrin Jean-Baptiste integrates elements of her Haitian heritage in her brand Petit Kouraj. After traveling to her native country of Haiti, Nasrin created her luxury bag line that celebrates a love of knitwear, sculpture and identity. We're obsessed with the beautiful colors and details this bag has to offer!
Phenomenal I'm Speaking Sweatshirt
Phenomenal Woman is not only a clothing brand, but also an action campaign. Its name is borrowed from the great Maya Angelou's "Phenomenal Woman" poem and the brand supports non-profits benefiting minorities ranging from The Black Futures Lab (helping to build black political power) to the Essie Justice Group (women with incarcerated loved ones against mass incarceration). They have the softest, cutest loungewear also available in plus sizes with inspiring phrases on it.
Brother Vellies Bike Shoe in Grapefruit
Aurora James, the creative director and founder of Brother Vellies wants to keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive while creating artisanal jobs with her brand. Her shoes and handbags feel vintage-inspired, and we're especially fond of these strappy sandals.
LiLiCreations Nadine Halter Top
New York-based Malacia Anderson hand makes stunning fashions sold on Etsy, such as this gorgeous halter top that is made from cotton knit with the print design of African Wax.
Cushnie Draped High Neck Long Sleeved Blouse
You'll want every piece from Carly Cushnie's ready-to-wear and bridal brand Cushnie, which stands out thanks to its clean, sculptural lines. We love this elegant blouse!
Black Women in STEM T-Shirt by Quel Parish
TeePublic celebrates Black creators and independent artists around the world all year-long! We love this empowering t-shirt highlighting Black women in STEM.
Fe Noel Nutmeg Swimsuit
The founder of this Brooklyn-based women's-wear brand, Fe Noel, is influenced by her Grenadian heritage, full of bold prints and vibrant colors. We find this hand-printed and made-to-order one-piece especially gorgeous. Noel also helps young women found their own businesses through her Fe Noel Foundation.
Lola Ade 18K Gold Filled Calypso Anklet
The jewelry maker behind affordable brand Lola Ade takes inspiration from her childhood in Lagos, Nigeria, for her designs. There's something for everyone here—she makes colorful, bold statement pieces as well as minimalist essentials such as these pretty star earrings.
Lemlem Rekik Long Sleeve Caftan
Ethiopian supermodel Liya Kebede's core collection of clothing is handwoven from natural cotton in Ethiopia, creating jobs for women. The philanthropic arm of the brand connects women artisans in Africa to healthcare, education and pathways to jobs. Five percent of the brand's direct sales, proceeds from special collaborations and donations go to this foundation. You won't want to pass up pieces like this beautiful cotton caftan with hand-twisted fringe.
Danzy X When We All Vote Sorbet Tie Dye Biker Shorts
Founder and designer Marshall Danzy Taulbert's "Comfortably Chic" pieces pay homage to his great-great grandmother "Mama Danzy," who stitched quilts in the deep south during the early 1900s. We love all of his unique pieces, but these tie dye biker shorts are going into our cart right now!
Christopher John Rogers Ruffled Silk-Organza Midi Shirt Dress
Rihanna, Ashley Graham and Michelle Obama all count as fans of Vogue Fashion Fund Award-winner Christopher John Rogers. This Brooklyn-based designer's bright designs such as this silk-organza dress will be sure to catch your eye.
Nubian Skin Bodysuit
"Nude" undergarments all too often only come in a very limited range of shades. But Nubian Skin founder Ade Hassan is making a change with lingerie, hosiery and swimwear in shades of nude that match women of color's skin to a T.
LaQuan Smith Caitlyn Halter Top
Celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian support the work of New York designer LaQuan Smith. His firm grasp on trends shows through in this halter top and matching bottoms.
Love, Vera Mara Chemise Set
Lingerie that's affordable yet super sexy? Sign us up. Intimates brand Love, Vera celebrates black women of all shapes and sizes. We're loving this sweet lace chemise set.
Jade Swim Halo Bikini Top
Fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski's swim brand is full of must-haves for the summer. Her suits last thanks to their UV protection and resistance to chlorine, suntan lotions and oils.
The Neumi Ear Cuffs
New York-based personal shopper and fashion stylist Neumi Anekhe owns Oma the Label, a reasonably-priced jewelry and clothing company. Their 18 karat gold-plated ear cuffs are super cute.
KingsleyLeather Black Leather Card Holder
UK craftsman Kingsley Thompson sells leather men's accessories on Etsy. You can't go wrong with this minimalist wallet. We love Thompson's attention to detail.
Martine Rose Ssense Exclusive Blue Twist Track Jacket
This London-based menswear label has the coolest casual pieces. We love the color scheme of this track jacket that can be purchased with matching track pants.
Fenty Beyond Limits Oversized Printed Crop Top
Don't forget about Rihanna! You can steal the style icon's look thanks to her fashion empire, Fenty. This oversized crop top is a great starter piece for your Fenty collection.
Mateo 14kt Gold Ball Studs
Jamaican women's fine-jewelry designer Matthew Harris' pieces are high quality and reasonably priced. We bet you'll never want to take off these studs as they work with almost any outfit.
LinguaNigra Shower of Faith Baby Fringe Earrings
This jewelry is handmade in Brooklyn by Black designer Alicia Goodwin. Her Shower of Faith earrings are a major bestseller and make the most stunning statement piece. We're obsessed.
Animal Print Swimsuit in Sea Turtles
UK designer Sandra Pamela Palmer has an eco-friendly swimwear line called More Than Swim that ships to the U.S., too. Each suit is handmade to order and to offset the carbon footprint of each sale, a percentage of each purchase is donated to the charity Plastic Oceans UK, which stops plastic from reaching the ocean. We're loving this sea turtle-inspired one piece.
Jackie Sports Bra Top and Serena High Waist, Full Coverage Swim Bottoms
Entertainment personality Draya Michele's swim line is operated by women of color at every level and has celeb fans ranging from the Kardashian/Jenners to Selena Gomez. We love the bold blue hue of this sporty Mint Swim bikini.
Small Signet Ring
Creative producer and former Ralph Lauren and Maxim executive Blakely Thornton founded this unique jewelry line with unisex designs. The New York-based brand has been endorsed by Rihanna, Janelle Monae and more. We're digging these Civil Jewelry "civil" rings available in polished gold plate, sterling silver and rose gold.
Long Sleeve Giraffe Print Midi Dress by Karstadt
Thrilling is an online vintage store by Shilla Kim-Parker with sustainable finds such as this giraffe print midi dress. Thrilling has even partnered with Banana Republic to sell vintage Banana Republic items as part of the brand's Better Republic sustainability efforts.
Fatima Cargos
Designer LaToia Fitzgerald's reasonably-priced fashion line Lionne has cool finds like this summer-ready bodycon tube dress.
The Pink Locket Sterling Silver Long Drop Geometric Earrings
Kamilah, the woman behind The Pink Locket is a jewelry maker in Georgia who sells her designs on Amazon Handmade. How special are these geometric earrings?
Maddox One Piece
Model Monti Landers has a sexy Los Angeles swim brand called Riot Swim you won't want to miss. We're obsessed with this body-sculpting one-piece!
Victor Glemaud Colorblock Cut Out Halter Top
Queens, New York native Victor Glemaud's designs have been worn by Ashley Graham, Florence Pugh, Hailey Baldwin, Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams, Selena Gomez and more. We're digging this cut out halter top.
Diamond Hug Earrings
Designer Khadijah Fulton's White Space jewelry is made in downtown LA. We have our eyes on these special 14 karat recycled gold, diamond hug earrings.
Pyjama Shirt and Pants
Wales Bonner is a mens- and womenswear designer. Her womenswear pieces are tomboy-inspired, such as this luxe royal blue pajama set made of satin.
