Vanessa Bryant Honors Daughter Gianna on What Would've Been Her Graduation Day

Vanessa Bryant is honoring daughter Gianna on what would've been her graduation from middle school.

On Friday afternoon, Vanessa revealed that her late daughter would've taken part in the graduation at the Harbor Day private school this weekend. She wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I'm so proud of you."

Vanessa included a photo of the traditional graduation lei and Gianna's diploma. She would've started her freshman year of high school in the fall.

Gianna's school also honored her achievement by including a picture of her team jersey, which was retired in February, in a collage of the Class of 2020.

Many months have passed since Gianna, her father Kobe Bryant and seven others perished in a helicopter crash while en route to one of their basketball games at the Mamba Academy. In this time, Gianna's life and accomplishments have been celebrated in numerous ways.