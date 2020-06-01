Vanessa Bryant Addresses George Floyd Death As She Shares Photo of Kobe Bryant in 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt

Vanessa Bryant is encouraging fans to "fight for change" as people throughout the country take to the streets to protest the wrongful killing of George Floyd.

On Saturday, 38-year-old shared an empowering message alongside a photo of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt, which was taken in 2014. At the time, Kobe wore the shirt to protest the death of Eric Garner, a Black man who was killed in New York in July 2014 after a police officer placed him in a choke-hold.

Garner's last words were "I can't breathe."

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again #ICANTBREATHE," Vanessa wrote on Instagram, detailing the parallel between the killing of Garner and Floyd. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people."