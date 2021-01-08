Everything You Need to Have the Ultimate Relaxing Bath

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's National Bubble Bath Day, and boy do we need it. Whether it's been an exhaustive week or it's just part of your self-care routine, having a nice, long bath is a great way to de-stress and relax.
Below, some of our bath time favorites to help you melt your cares away, like skin-nourishing milks and stress-reducing salts, and of course, some old-school bubbles. Ready to soak? Then shop our picks ahead!
Lollia Bubble Bath
It's not National Bubble Bath Day without some classic bubble bath. We can't get over how gorgeous this bottle is, and the rose scent rivals it.
Dry Skin Body Brush
We recommend starting with a good dry brushing of your body before you sink into the tub, and this palm-size brush is a good one to use for the deed. Apparently dry brushing can help with circulation, but honestly, it just feels good and helps slough off dead, dry skin.
Kin - Black Fig + Rose
Ready to set a mood? We recommend this candle from Paddywax to make it happen, offered in a ceramic vessel inspired by the Japanese tradition of tea and sake. The candle itself smells amazing, with top notes including bergamot and fig, middle notes of rose and vetiver, and base notes of cedar, musk and patchouli.
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker
May we recommend some music? As tempting as it is to just pop in your Air Pods while you soak, you wouldn't want them to slide out of your ears and into the tub. Instead, get this cost-effective Bluetooth speaker that's perfect for bathroom use, connect your phone, and play whatever tunes (or meditations) get you in the zone.
Aquis Waffle Luxe Hair Turban
Whether you want to do a conditioning treatment while you soak or just want to get your hair out of the way, this hair turban is a great addition to your haircare routine. True, it's meant to wick water away and reduce breakage and frizz when you're done washing, but it also works for holding your hair in place during deep treatments or tub time.
Juniper Ridge White Sage & Wild Mint Tea
This tea from Juniper Ridge is a delightful experience from start to finish, with earthy sage mixing with fresh, bright peppermint to soothe your stomach and your soul. Sip it while you enjoy your bath.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts
This CBD bath salt from Lord Jones has a mixture of epsom and Himalayan pink salts along with 240mg of CBD. And it only takes one little scoop in the tub to help your stress melt away.
Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes
You can add a couple cups of these magnesium flakes into your bath. Think of them as super-powered epsom salts, but better. Epsom salts are magnesium sulfate, but these flakes are magnesium chloride, which is said to be better suited for topical use and works more efficiently in releasing muscle tension and reducing stress.
Big Dipper Mineral Bath
While you're layering salts in your bath, how about a little dash of these from Bathing Culture? Inspired by the mineral-rich hot springs that line California's fault, this blend of salts, green clay, and jojoba oil will help you detoxify, unwind, and nourish your skin while you soak.
Pursoma Resurrection Bath
We also swear by this power-packed elixir from Pursoma. Dump the entire bag into your bath, and marvel at how the ingredients mingle to give your stress a knockout punch. Its promises include: sea salt that aids in stimulating circulation and blood flow, Montmorillonite clay that helps to attract unhealthy, positively charged radiation that accumulates in the body and assists in absorbing toxic build-up and spirulina and laminaria to help nourish the skin to restore hydration.
Coconut Milk Bath Soak
If salts aren't your thing, how about a milk bath? They say Cleopatra used to bathe in milk to keep her skin soft and supple, but her milk of choice supposedly came from donkeys. This one from Herbivore is a better choice, if you ask us. It softens and hydrates your skin using organic coconut milk, and it smells amazing.
Kai Bathing Bubbles
Sometimes, a classic bubble bath is all you need to melt your cares away. These bubbles from Kai feature a blend of natural oils and sugar-derived ingredients to help soften skin, while argan oil hydrates and invigorates. Plus, it smells like sweet gardenias.
Aromatherapy Associates Miniature Bath & Shower Oil Collection
Or, you could go the oil route and try this sampler of miniature bath and shower oils from Aromatherapy Associates. Featuring a range of scents designed to address your wellbeing needs, like "Deep Relax" or "Support" among others, all you need to do is rub the oil on your body, deeply inhale what's left on your hands, then step into the tub and soak.
Osmia Soothing Tea Bath
Another option if you're into the layering thing? This soothing bath tea. It's made with oats, roses, flowers and epsom salt to nourish your skin and slough off the dead stuff. But even better: Each bath "serving" comes in a little tea sachet, which means no messy clean-up at the end of your soak. Score!
Ginseng Collagen Boost Mask
Of course, doing a mask is a bath time must, but most of them will melt off your face, especially if you get the sweats in hot water. This mask from 100% Pure will stay put. Plus, it's formulated to be ultra-hydrating and anti-aging, with ginseng to promote collagen production, and 95% aloe hydrogel material to soothe tired, stressed skin.
Kahina Giving Beauty Moroccan Kessa Mitt
Before you exit the tub, it's a good idea to give your body a good scrub, especially if you didn't dry brush before hand. This nylon and cotton mitt was made for exfoliation. Just lather it up with soap and make circular scrubs to soften your skin.
Eucalyptus Nourishing Body Cream
All that soaking and scrubbing and buffing and whatnot has primed your skin for lotion. We don't mean to sound overly dramatic, but this lotion from 100% Pure changed our lives...or maybe more accurately, our skin. It has a light scent of eucalyptus in the form of a thick, rich cream that melts into your skin without a trace, and leaves it feeling soft and hydrated right up to your next shower or bath.
Up next, the winter fashion trends celebs love.
—Originally published on May 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. PST.