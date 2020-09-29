Everything We Know About Gabrielle Union's America's Got Talent Exit

Weitere : Julianne Hough & Gabrielle Union Leave "America's Got Talent"

Gabrielle Union's departure from America's Got Talent continues to make headlines.

As fans of the actress will know, it was announced in late November that she and Julianne Hough will not be returning to the NBC competition series after one season. Both Union and Hough had just joined the series as judges earlier this year, raising questions as to why they would not be back. Days after it was revealed that Union and Hough would not return for season 15, a report surfaced from Variety stating that Union had expressed concern over "offensive" incidents that occurred during her time at AGT.

Now, with each passing day, new details and statements continue to emerge about Union's departure from the show. Union, as well as her husband Dwyane Wade, have also spoken out following her departure from the series. The results from the investigation into her exit were also recently revealed, shedding more light on what had happened. So, as more details arise, let's take a look back at everything we know about Union's exit from AGT.